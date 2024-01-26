My family was murdered - Sinti and the Holocaust

When the Nazis came to power in Germany about 90 years ago, their hatred and racism was primarily directed at Jewish people. Six million Jews fell victim to this hatred, but members of other groups, like the Romani people, were also mercilessly persecuted by the Nazis in various European countries, many being deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp. An estimated 500,000 European Romani did not survive the Nazi era, and among the victims were almost all of Carmen Spitta's relatives. The fate of her family weighs heavily on her shoulders, but that is precisely why she wants to make sure that their story is passed on to the younger generation.