My family was murdered - Sinti and the Holocaust

January 26, 2024

Carmen Melanie Spitta is keeping the memory of her family alive, remembering other Romani people who were murdered in the Nazi concentration camps.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bjJi

When the Nazis came to power in Germany about 90 years ago, their hatred and racism was primarily directed at Jewish people. Six million Jews fell victim to this hatred, but members of other groups, like the Romani people, were also mercilessly persecuted by the Nazis in various European countries, many being deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp. An estimated 500,000 European Romani did not survive the Nazi era, and among the victims were almost all of Carmen Spitta's relatives. The fate of her family weighs heavily on her shoulders, but that is precisely why she wants to make sure that their story is passed on to the younger generation.

