My experience with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

People in Russia are currently being inoculated against COVID-19, even though stage-three trials of thecountry's Sputnik V vaccinearen't due to be completed until May.

DW's Sergey Satanovskiy was among the volunteers who agreed to testthe new vaccineand report back in December what it was like to get his first shot and three weeks later his second, the Sputnik V booster. He was then tested for antibodies following the two inoculations. This is his story:

I was actually feeling fine before my antibody test. I was given the two shots and didn't experience side effects and so decided to visit my 74-year-old grandmother, who happens lives just outside St. Petersburg, on New Year's Eve. I didn't have any symptoms at the time but took a COVID test anyway. The result was negative.

My grandmother moved out of the city and into the country a year ago and has stayed away from St. Petersburg since the outbreak of the virus. She heats her house by turning on her oven and travels once a week to the next town, with 17,000 inhabitants, to do her shopping. But even being 300 kilometers (190 miles) away from the big city didn't mean that she escaped the coronavirus.

She developed a cough on New Year's Day, which continued into the next day. We thought at first that she had caught a cold, because it was so cold outside. We didn't think that she had corona. On January 3 she want back to St. Petersburg.

That same night my temperature climbed to 37.4 degrees Celsius and I developed a sore throat. My grandmother told me she had similar symptoms.

My symptoms were gone two days later. My grandmother however had a fever for three days running and felt pretty weak. She called a doctor, took a COVID test and the results were positive. Although she didn't have to go to the hospital, she did get pretty sick. She had a fever for three weeks, her blood pressure increased and she felt weak and lousy for quite a while. I too took a COVID test and the results were negative.

'Lots of antibodies'

Wadim Lynjew, who heads up the lab at the Shostakovich Hospital where I got my two shots, said that people who have been vaccinated react differently to those with COVID-19, depending on the viral load they're exposed to. If one comes in contact with someone who is only mildly sick, one often doesn't feel anything. But if one is confronted by a high viral load, one doesn't get as sick after getting vaccinated.

That's exactly what happened to me. I was exposed to a lot of the virus when I visited my grandmother but didn't really get sick because of the antibodies in my system. My grandmother had it much worse but is now feeling better and I'm happy to report that her most recent COVID test was negative.

I was tested for antibodies a few days after returning from St. Petersburg and had the results the next day, which according to Dmitri Denisov, the medical director of the Helix Lab, were good results. Especially when compared with others who were vaccinated or had COVID-19.

Sputnik V was already being administered in Russia in mid-December

What seems to be certain is that my antibodies are due to my Sputnik V vaccine and not the result of a cold I had had. I wouldn't have been able to build up so many antibodies so fast if that were the case.

Does Sputnik V prevent COVID?

According to Denisov, everyone has a different immune response after getting the vaccine. "It depends on numerous factors," he said. "Previous illnesses, recent infections and the kinds of diets people have. Not to mention the individual way in which people respond generally."

No one can say for sure whether the same level of antibodies, like in my case, will prevent people in the future from getting COVID-19. According to Denisov, the jury is still out on the matter, since worldwide vaccinations are just beginning and clinical trials are winding down.