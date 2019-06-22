 My Europe: The cynical handling of refugees | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

My Europe: The cynical handling of refugees

Brussels and Berlin frequently point out that refugees have human rights, but the reality in neighboring Balkan states looks different. That is cynical, says Norbert Mappes-Niediek.

Police and migrants at Croatia-Bosnia border (Getty Images/AFP/E. Barukčić)

The people of North Macedonia know full well what is behind the EU's moral standards and how to get around them. Long before the country had that name, and long before hundreds of thousands of refugees came to Germany from the Middle East, its government got several practical lessons in the discipline.

Back then, almost a decade ago, hundreds of citizens from the tiny Balkan country applied for asylum in Germany. Alarmed by asylum authorities, German diplomats in Skopje put their foot down and asked, "What is going on here?"

Most of those who were applying for asylum were Roma from the city's worst neighborhoods. Most were not actually seeking asylum, rather, they wanted free health care and the chance to spend a winter sheltered from the bitter cold and not sleeping in drafty spaces.

No matter, German officials told their Macedonian counterparts, though we feel bad, the problem is for you to solve. Regarding the Roma, it was made clear that Germans are not racists and ethnicity had nothing to do with the decision. Nevertheless, it was also made clear that if local authorities failed to control the situation, Germany would be forced to reinstate visa requirements.

No Roma wanted

Macedonia did get a grip on the situation. Its police fulfilled German requests and stopped anyone it suspected of traveling to the EU for reasons other than applying for asylum in Belgium or Germany at Macedonia's border with Serbia. And who did they suspect? Anyone who looked like they might be Roma: "You," said border patrol officers, "get out of the bus."

Norbert-Mappes-Niediek (L. Spuma)

Norbert-Mappes-Niediek regularly writes about southeastern Europe for German-language dailies

That was, of course, illegal. And the Germans were intentionally kept in the dark about it. Local authorities knew that German citizens were sensitive about ethnic discrimination. They also knew that if their border policies became public knowledge they would face serious criticism in the EU's next progress report, the annual report that records membership requirement infractions by candidate countries. Human rights are at the very top of the list.

Read more: North Macedonia and Greece: What's in a compromise?

It was not only important that the Germans did not find out, they didn't want to find out. Two years later, the European Union won the Nobel Peace Prize. Southeast European politicians quickly learned how to cover for their wealthy western neighbors by singing the praises of human rights at various conferences by day, while their border police beat back refugees at home at night.

Today, when African migrants and Syrian refugees are brutally beaten and illegally deported at the Bosnian-Croatian or Turkish-Bulgarian borders, human-rights respecting citizens in the West remain silent. In general, they say it is an open secret that eastern European countries tend to be nationalist xenophobes. Though one doesn't want to say it too loudly, because we in the West don't have national prejudices.

  • A refugee in Greece stares out across the sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    'There is no life for LGBT refugees'

    Pedro, an actor and LGBT activist, fled Lebanon due to safety concerns. He doesn’t see much hope in Greece. "I left because Lebanon was not safe for me as an LGBT and [being] HIV positive. But Greece isn’t much different," he told DW. But his biggest concern is the future: "Even if I get asylum in Greece life will not be good, because there are no jobs, the language is difficult."

  • A woman looks out of the window of a refugee center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Fighting for their rights

    Manar fled Syria in 2016 and now learns Greek and works as an interpreter with the Greek NGO Solidarity Now. "In Greece you have to count on yourself to support yourself and your family," she told DW. "If I look at the future of the Greek children, I can't find a very bright future for them so for sure I can't find any future for mine."

  • A man addressing a refugee day center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Combating nationalism and climate crisis

    Foivos has been in Greece since the 1980s when he fled the Syrian regime and came to study law. He now works as an interpreter at the Refugee Day Center Alkyone, and was a candidate in Thessaloniki's local elections. "The two biggest issues that Europe has to face now is the rise of nationalism and climate change," he told DW. "Poverty and misery leads to nationalism."

  • A man standing next to a group of SYRIZA supporters

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    A Europe for everyone

    Since Suhaib fled Iraqi Kurdistan 18 months ago, he has been active in volunteer groups as a way to give something back to those who first helped him. "Fascists in the past killed millions, but after World War II Europeans volunteered in order to rebuild Europe," he says. "My message for European leaders would be to try to make a Europe for everyone."

  • A woman stares out to sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Losing its meaning

    Fahima from Afghanistan has been in Greece since 2004, and now works as an interpreter for the Refugee Day Center Alkyone. Her biggest fear is the rise of fascism. "During the Greek government of 2012-2014 fascists became stronger. For this reason we had to leave Athens," she said. "Things in Europe will become worse from now on because of the far right. It now seems to be losing its meaning."

  • A man stares out to sea at Thessaloniki's White Tower

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Uncertain future

    Malaz (not his real name) came to Greece in 2016 with his family. His sons started speaking Greek soon after they arrived, so they decided to stay in the country. "I am afraid of the rise of the far right," he told DW. "Things will become very difficult for Greece. If the EU wants to help refugees they should create jobs and offer education."

  • A refugee standing outside a cafe in Thessaloniki

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    EU is not doing enough

    Bagher, who works as an assistant kindergarten facilitator, arrived in Greece in 2015 and was stuck in the country due to the EU's policies. "In the beginning Greece was a door but people got stuck here," he said. "But people need jobs and housing. Greeks don't even have jobs, how will we?" Even though Bagher remains optimistic, he doesn't think the EU is willing to help refugees.

  • A refugee in front of Thessaloniki's Roman Forum

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Europe's societies at risk

    Mojtaba has been in Greece for over three years. He's currently at a Greek school and dreams of becoming a footballer or a dentist. He sees the rise of fascism as one of Europe's biggest problems, but not the only one. "Right-wing parties rise and this is not good for societies," he said. "The extreme right will destroy the face of Europe."

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Greece)


Germany's 'moral credit'

Western doublespeak suits ruling cynics in the region just fine. It gives them credit to later win concessions from their cynical Western partners.

But such contradictions are more difficult to deal with in countries that have less experience dealing with Western hypocrisy, countries like Italy. Although thoroughly Western, its leaders say, either everyone abides by EU rules, or we fight refugee influx – there is no other option, at least in the long run.

Germany has managed to strike a balance. The moral credit that its chancellor received some three-and-a-half years ago has yet to be entirely liquidated. Still, many signs point to the day when Trumpism will eventually carry the day.

The so-called 2015 refugee crisis brought about a rare moment of self-reflection in Germany. The self-critical message from the highest political posts in Berlin was that Mediterranean countries, especially Greece, had been left to defend Europe's borders on their own for far too long.

Read more: Who's allowed to sell Macedonian wine?

Lessons were learned and the call for more solidarity and the equitable distribution of refugees across the EU was made. Yet, nothing came of it, things only seemed to get worse. As a result, Germany peered out across the castle moat and saw itself surrounded by anti-migrant and anti-refugee neighbors.

That distant cordon relieves Germany of having to exercise its own brutality, and puts its humanitarian efforts in a favorable light. "Everyone has the right and the responsibility to rescue people in distress," was the message from Berlin when Italy recently impounded a migrant rescue ship and threatened to put its crew on trial.

We gladly acknowledge our right and duty to rescue others, and by doing so ensure that deeds need not back our words. The next time it comes to sharing the burden of migration, Germany's moral credit should be taken into account.

Norbert Mappes-Niediek lives in Graz, Austria, and is a southeastern Europe correspondent for number of German-language newspapers.

Watch video 26:06

Forgotten children: Europe's failure in the refugee crisis

DW recommends

EU sued by human rights lawyers over migrant deaths

A group of lawyers are asking the ICC to investigate the European Union for crimes against humanity, arguing that the bloc's policies are responsible for thousands of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean. (03.06.2019)  

Opinion: The EU is neglecting its humanitarian duty

The EU has pulled the plug on its naval involvement in the Mediterranean anti-smuggling Operation Sophia. The move shows that the bloc has failed to establish a common policy on refugees, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (27.03.2019)  

North Macedonia and Greece: What's in a compromise?

After a lengthy dispute with Greece, Macedonia signed an agreement to change its name to North Macedonia. There were political winners and losers on both sides, says DW's Boris Georgievski. (23.05.2019)  

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'?

The Prespa agreement has put an end to the decades-old name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia, but it hasn't settled every related question. For example: Who has the right to sell "Macedonian wine" now? (24.03.2019)  

Refugee crisis could be 'stroke of luck in German history,' says ex-president

Former President Christian Wulff has warned Germans from entertaining far-right causes. He said the arrival of refugees at the height of the migration crisis could eventually be as momentous as reunification. (19.06.2019)  

EU receives Nobel Peace Prize at Oslo ceremony

The European Union has received the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Norway. The award comes for the group's role in "stabilizing" Europe and transforming it "from a continent of war to a continent of peace." (10.12.2012)  

Angela Merkel's successor seeks tougher line on immigration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats have met in an effort to shore up their credentials on immigration. The party, which now has a new leader, has seen support hemorrhage since the 2015 refugee crisis. (11.02.2019)  

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome. (17.05.2019)  

Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

Thousands of refugees and migrants make a new start in the EU every year. After the recent European elections, Marianna Karakoulaki spoke to some of those who have made Greece their home about the problems they see. (09.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Forgotten children: Europe's failure in the refugee crisis  

Related content

Migranten Krise Bosnien Flüchtlinge

Held back from EU by Croatia, refugees stuck in Bosnia 22.06.2019

Officials near Bosnia's border with Croatia feel abandoned by the federal government and the international community. With shelters bursting at the seams with people trapped in limbo, they're taking drastic measures.

US-Grenze zu Mexiko | Hunderte Migranten demonstrieren in mexikanischer Grenzstadt Tijuana

Report: US to target 2,000 migrant families on Sunday 21.06.2019

Officials have told US media that a major operation to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants is coming. The Trump administration has asked for an even harder crackdown than the Department of Homeland Security requested.

Griechenland Dschungel in Samos

Huge migrant influx scares off Greek island tourists 23.06.2019

Tourists are avoiding the Greek island of Samos due to the shocking situation at the Vathy migrant camp, which has grown into a sprawling settlement. Locals and asylum-seekers feel authorities have abandoned them.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Istanbul Gezi Park 'terror' trial underway

My Europe: The cynical handling of refugees

Ukraine to rate Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People

Opinion: Turkish democracy is still alive