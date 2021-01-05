My COVID story

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Moses Muchiri from Nairobi shares his COVID story.
Kenyans have voted to elect their fifth president, a new parliament and county officials. Closing polls had opposition leader Raila Odinga and Vice President William Ruto in a dead heat.
Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their fifth president since independence. The election pitches Vice President William Ruto against opposition leader Raila Odinga. DW looks at what's at stake.
While rich countries borrowed at low rates and saved their economies, poorer nations have spent billions servicing debt. The war in Ukraine will only worsen the pressures on core product prices, officials warn.
Taipei has introduced a "new Taiwan model" to shift away from its "zero-COVID" strategy. But public health experts warn of an increase in COVID-19 fatalities if the island can't streamline policies.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version