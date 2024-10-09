My City Zinder: Niger's capital of 1000 hills

SocietyNigerMy City Zinder: Niger's capital of 1000 hillsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigerSasha Gankin in Zinder09/10/2024September 10, 2024Zinder in Niger is a city of rich history and culture. Baaba Nocif takes us on a tour of his majestic hometown, known locally as Damagaram. From the palace of the Sultan to the heart of Hausa hip-hop, we immerse ourselves in Zinder's culture.https://p.dw.com/p/4kJ9DAdvertisement