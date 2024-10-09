  1. Skip to content
My City Zinder: Niger's capital of 1000 hills

Sasha Gankin in Zinder
September 10, 2024

Zinder in Niger is a city of rich history and culture. Baaba Nocif takes us on a tour of his majestic hometown, known locally as Damagaram. From the palace of the Sultan to the heart of Hausa hip-hop, we immerse ourselves in Zinder's culture.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kJ9D
