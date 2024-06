Samson Adeleke

Tamale is Ghana’s hidden gem. The city located in Ghana’s north is the fastest growing in West Africa. Alhassan Musah Timtooni, speaker of the Northern Youth Parliament show us the local cuisine, the skillful weaving techniques of Tamale's craftspeople and takes us on a trip to the Red Clay Studio - an experimental playground for the lovers of history, art and technology.