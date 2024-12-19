My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center

The intestine is a true marvel. This organ’s complex functions extend far beyond the mere processing of food. The intestine affects the immune system and also has a powerful effect on our emotional well-being.

If a person’s gut is doing well, that person is doing well. If the gut is doing poorly, however, it can lead to chronic inflammation -- or depression. So, what can be done to protect and strengthen the gut?

In order to communicate, the gut is connected to the brain. Researchers are finding out more and more about how far-reaching this connection is. Image: WDR

This documentary follows people for whom the gut plays a special role in their lives. They speak openly about what is sometimes a taboo subject.

Jana Eberhart has a stressful everyday life. The student works as a model and is a passionate about sports. In fact, she’s about to take part in an Ironman competition. Can a change in diet strengthen her gut so that she can perform better? Sports and nutrition consultant Dr. Jens Freese accompanies Jana on her project over an extended period of time. What impact will dietary changes and other interventions have?

For actor and fitness influencer Philipp Stehler, careful management of the gut is essential. He lives with ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal inflammation condition. This disease almost cost him his life. His large intestine had to be surgically removed. Philipp Stehler talks openly about his life then and now. While his diet used to consist mainly of meat and protein shakes, he now eats a vegan diet and practices yoga and meditation every day.

Carina Speck has been living with irritable bowel syndrome or IBS for 13 years. Bloating, diarrhea and stomach cramps accompany her in everything she does. But the social media manager doesn't want to isolate herself because of it. On Instagram and TikTok, she gives tips on things like traveling with IBS. Dr. Miriam Stengel from SRH Klinikum Sigmaringen guides her, with recommendations on how she can get a better handle on her symptoms.

