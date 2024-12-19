  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
HealthGermany

My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center

December 19, 2024

The intestine is a true marvel. This organ’s complex functions extend far beyond the mere processing of food. The intestine affects the immune system and also has a powerful effect on our emotional well-being.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nhHP
My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center
The intestine is a coiled muscular tube that extends from the stomach to the anus. Its main task is to digest food. However, various hormones are also produced in the intestine, which also plays an important role in defence against pathogens and the absorption and release of water.Image: WDR

If a person’s gut is doing well, that person is doing well. If the gut is doing poorly, however, it can lead to chronic inflammation -- or depression. So, what can be done to protect and strengthen the gut?

My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center
In order to communicate, the gut is connected to the brain. Researchers are finding out more and more about how far-reaching this connection is. Image: WDR

This documentary follows people for whom the gut plays a special role in their lives. They speak openly about what is sometimes a taboo subject.

My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center
Image: WDR

Jana Eberhart has a stressful everyday life. The student works as a model and is a passionate about sports. In fact, she’s about to take part in an Ironman competition. Can a change in diet strengthen her gut so that she can perform better? Sports and nutrition consultant Dr. Jens Freese accompanies Jana on her project over an extended period of time. What impact will dietary changes and other interventions have? 

My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center
Image: WDR

For actor and fitness influencer Philipp Stehler, careful management of the gut is essential. He lives with ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal inflammation condition. This disease almost cost him his life. His large intestine had to be surgically removed. Philipp Stehler talks openly about his life then and now. While his diet used to consist mainly of meat and protein shakes, he now eats a vegan diet and practices yoga and meditation every day.

My Body. My Gut. - The Underappreciated Control Center
Image: WDR

Carina Speck has been living with irritable bowel syndrome or IBS for 13 years. Bloating, diarrhea and stomach cramps accompany her in everything she does. But the social media manager doesn't want to isolate herself because of it. On Instagram and TikTok, she gives tips on things like traveling with IBS. Dr. Miriam Stengel from SRH Klinikum Sigmaringen guides her, with recommendations on how she can get a better handle on her symptoms. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 09.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
THU 09.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 10.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 10.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 10.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 11.01.2025 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 12.01.2025 – 02:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5