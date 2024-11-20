Must-have German household items

Some basic and perhaps quirky domestic items are essential for a good start to a new home in Germany.

When you move into a new German house or apartment and decide to have a housewarming party, the first thing you will likely receive is bread and salt.

The customary German gift is designed to ensure that the new household has enough food — and plenty of flavor! But the centuries-old tradition also symbolizes prosperity, stability and togetherness. Honey, candles, and even a broom, can accompany the gift.

You might also receive a quintessentially German household item dubbed an Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher, or more simply, an eggshell breaker.

The lengthy compound word literally means "eggshell pre-determined breaking point causer." It's a rather technical way to explain a vital German breakfast gadget that ensures maximum enjoyment of a soft-boiled egg.

'Hausschuhe' are the shoes you should wear in a German house Image: Colourbox

Do not even enter a German house without first removing your shoes, and preferably placing a pair of Hausschuhe, or house slippers, on your feet. The house will usually be centrally heated, but the slippers are often warm and snug and have well-formed rubber soles to ensure comfort and long-wearing.

Made in Solingen, Germany: Wüsthof has been producing high-quality knives for centuries Image: Martin Gerten/dpa/picture alliance

Back in the kitchen, good meal preparation demands the best German-engineered knives. Sharp Japanese blades come close of course, but are also more expensive.

German towns like Solingen, home to the acclaimed Wüsthof chef knife brand, have been hand-crafting blades with long-lasting sharpness for centuries.

Before knives, they used to forge swords that were highly valued by warriors across Europe.

Many Germans use concentrated vinegar for their cleaning Image: Robert Guenther/dpa/picture alliance

When it comes to cleaning the German home, there is one mainstay: Essig, or vinegar. People in other countries fill the sink cupboard with a diversity of cream cleanser and bleaches for floors, kitchens and bathroom.

But German households will often rely on a multi-purpose vinegar-based cleaner — sometimes flavored with raspberries! Vinegar might fight limescale and even urine, but is also relatively natural and chemical-free.

Separate duvets on a double bed: Not an uncommon sight in Germany Image: Sunny Celeste/Bildagentur-online/picture alliance

Meanwhile in the bedroom, some might be surprised to see two separate single blankets or duvets on a double bed. Germans prioritize sound sleep and comfort over commingling under a cover that one partner might also steal in the night.

This article was adapted from an episode of DW's Meet the Germans .