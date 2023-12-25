Musicians boost morale among Ukrainian frontline troops

ConflictsUkraineMusicians boost morale among Ukrainian frontline troopsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNick Connolly12/25/2023December 25, 2023With queues of volunteers outside recruitment offices a thing of the past, many Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline don't know when they’ll next get time off to see their families. DW meets musicians in uniform who try to keep the spirits up.https://p.dw.com/p/4aYtSAdvertisement