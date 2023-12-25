  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Musicians boost morale among Ukrainian frontline troops

Nick Connolly
December 25, 2023

With queues of volunteers outside recruitment offices a thing of the past, many Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline don't know when they’ll next get time off to see their families. DW meets musicians in uniform who try to keep the spirits up.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aYtS
