Musical folly and the pleadings of the faithful

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

Musical folly

Folly, foolishness, insanity and madness are synonyms for "folia," a form of music that in centuries past, was literally a craze.

This program by Dorothee Oberlinger, one of Germany's most renowned recorder players, is called "Baroque Revelries."

Apart from performing, Oberlinger directs two music festivals, is an instructor at the Mozarteum University in Austria and was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the Opus Classic Awards. As a violinist and countertenor, Dmitry Sinkovsky is doubly talented and also has an ensemble of his own.

The composer Andrea Falconieri, who lived in Naples, was one of the first to popularize the dance rhythms of the folia around the year 1650. From Naples, the folia spread to Rome and Venice, and on to central Europe. This program takes us along on that journey.

A young organist and composer in Cremona, Italy by the name of Tarquinio Merula used the crazy obsessive rhythm of the folia in songs like "Folle é ben che si crede," beginning with the words: "Anyone who thinks that I can be kept away from my sweetheart by tender glances or by slander is crazy."

In the cantata "Mi palpita il cor," composer George Frideric Handel tells a story. A shepherd's heart races in passion for a shepherdess. Overcome by feeling, he's angry with Amor, the god of love, because his feelings are not reciprocated and demands that Amor strike the shepherdess with an arrow from his quiver too. In the end, hope is restored.

Andrea Falconieri

Folias for recorder, violin and continuo

Tarquinio Merula

Folle è ben che si crede

Arcangelo Corelli

Sonata in F Major, op. 5, No. 10

George Frideric Handel

Mi palpita il cor: cantata HWV 132c

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Folia for solo harpsichord

Performed by:

Dorothee Oberlinger, recorder

Dmitry Sinkovsky, violin

Marco Testori, cello

Florian Birsak, harpsichord

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk in the Basilica in Knechtsteden on September 19, 2020

Black classical composers to listen to Scott Joplin (1868-1917) He died of syphilitic dementia and was buried in an unmarked grave. His opera "Treemonisha" wasn't performed until seven decades later. But Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" and 43 other ragtime piano pieces made him one of the 20th century's most influential composers. Melody in the right hand, accompaniment in the left, and those syncopations! Jazz? No, thoroughly classical in form and structure.

Black classical composers to listen to Florence B. Price (1887-1953) 1933 saw the first orchestral premiere of a symphonic work by a black woman composer. The lushly orchestrated E Minor Symphony was one of 300 works by Florence Price, including chamber music, piano concertos, arrangements of spirituals and art songs. 200 of them, and additional documents, were found in 2009 in 33 boxes in a dilapidated house in a small Illinois city – Price's onetime summer home.

Black classical composers to listen to Anthony Davis (1951-) He was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "The Central Park Five," an opera about five New York black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of rape in the 1980s and later exonerated. His first opera "X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X," which premiered in 1986, also deals with the issue of race and political struggle. Anthony Davis is a solo pianist and music professor as well.

Black classical composers to listen to George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower (1780-1860) Ever heard of the "Bridgetower Sonata?" Had Ludwig van Beethoven not had a falling out with his erstwhile friend George Bridgetower, he might have kept the original name and not renamed his opus 47 the "Kreutzer Sonata." The prodigious violinist performed for the American president Thomas Jefferson and the English King George IV. Yet he died in poverty, and little of his own music exists today.

Black classical composers to listen to Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745-1799) France's best fencer, prodigious violinist, Marie Antoinette's violin teacher, colonel in the republican army during the French Revolution, Chevalier de Saint-Georges has been called "the black Mozart." Misleadingly so, since the real Mozart envied him for his accomplishments. Several operas, 15 highly virtuosic violin concertos, symphonies and chamber works issued forth from the Chevalier's pen.

Black classical composers to listen to Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) He's called "the African Mahler," but his late romantic concert music infused with folk melodies can stand on its own. Hugely famous on both sides of the Atlantic, the Afro-British composer toured the US three times and performed at the White House for Theodore Roosevelt. "Hiawatha's Wedding Feast" of 1898 was performed 200 times in his short lifetime: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor died at age 37.

Black classical composers to listen to William Grant Still (1895-1978) The first black musician to conduct a major orchestra, the first to write an opera produced by a major company and performed on national television: William Grant Still is known for his Afro-American Symphony of 1930 but was an oboist and jazz arranger as well. Having studied under the French avant-garde composer Edgard Varese, Still wrote 150 compositions, including Hollywood film music.

Black classical composers to listen to Wynton Marsalis (1961-) Called "potentially the greatest trumpeter of all time" by fellow-trumpeter Maurice André, Grammy Award winner Wynton Marsalis has spiced up the world of classical music with four symphonies and, most recently, his violin concerto of 2019. His music is infused with touches of jazz, gospel and spiritual, and his scope is inclusive, from big band to symphony orchestra and from quartets to ballets. Author: Rick Fulker



Women who suffered for their faith

Venerating women who were tortured and killed in the wake of persecution is a tradition at a monastery in Prague. In the second Concert Hour, we listen to Gregorian chants from St. George's Benedictine Monastery in Prague, where Christian saints have always been revered: the Virgin Mary and fellow saints Catherine, Barbara and Margaret. The program is titled Flos inter spinas (Blossoms between thorns), that image symbolizing women of faith in the 3rd century, a time when Christians were persecuted.

Tiburtina's director, Barbora Kabatkova, has her reasons for focusing on Gregorian chant and multivoiced medieval music, as she told DW: "I didn't like the recordings I'd heard. I missed passion in them. I love the freedom of medieval music, because although we know a lot about it, there are still some blind spots. So, the only thing you can do is to be free and improvise a bit. That's really what I love."

St. George's Benedictine Monastery in Prague, where the Ensemble Tiburtina is based, was once an important center of the Christian community. Music was collected there to be performed on the feast days of the saints." Many of the pieces on the program were probably composed there as well, explained Barbora Kabátková, as she couldn't find them in other European manuscripts.

Gregorian Chant from the Tiburtina in Prague

Responsory Filiae Iherusalem

Motet Ave, beatissima civitas – Ave, Maria – Ave, maris stella

Music for St. Catherine:

Invitatory Adoretur virginum rex

Lesson of Sancta Catherina

Music for St. Catherine:

Motet Salve, virgo, Katherina – Sicut solis radium – Hec dies

Hymn Ave, gemma claritatis

Music for St. Barbara:

Lesson of Sancta Barbara

Responsory Piscinam lavacri

Motet Ave, virgo regia – Ave, plena gracie – Fiat

Antiphony Super Magnificat Dulci voce resonet – Canticum BMV

Harp solo

Music for St. Margaret:

Responsorium Sancta Margareta

Antiphony Sanctum nomen domini

Moteto Ave, virgo – Ave, gloriosa – Domino

Performed by:

Tiburtina Ensemble

Barbora Kabatkova, conductor

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) in the Basilica in Knechtsteden on September 24, 2020