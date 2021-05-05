Music Inc: Why song rights sales are booming

Publishing rights are a lucrative business, as Michael Jackson found out after he acquired 251 Beatles songs for more than $47 million in 1985 and doubled his money 10 years later.

But that catalog was cheap by today's standards.

Bob Dylan sold all his song rights to Universal Music for what Rolling Stone magazine estimates to be around $400 million (€333 million) in late 2020. Dylan had been one of the few artists who had retained the rights to their own catalog. But the balladeer has joined a slew of top-selling music artists who have recently made their publishing rights prized currency in a song acquisition boom.

Just this week, The Red Hot Chili Peppers also got in on the act, the evergreen rock four-piece selling their publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for over $140 million, according to music publication Billboard.

Earlier this year, Neil Young also sold the rights to 50% of his songs, including classics like "Heart of Gold," to the same investment fund for a reported $150 million.

Similar mega deals were also recently struck between Hipgnosis, which was only founded in 2018, and diva Shakira, as well as with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, pop icon Blondie and disco legends Chic.

Indeed, Rolling Stone reports that Hipgnosis had made a rival $400 million bid for Bob Dylan's catalog before he signed with Universal Music for a similar sum.

What is driving the song sell-off?

Music economist Peter Tschmuck of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna says the motivations for these rights sales vary. "It could be an additional source of income, since, after all, many performance opportunities have been eliminated," he says of younger artists selling publishing rights in the midst of a pandemic. Meanwhile, older artists like Dylan might be wanting to ensure that their music legacy is properly managed for future generations, Tschmuck believes.

Selling rights has also become necessary in the brave new world of online music streaming, where revenues are much lower than traditional hard copy record sales.

"There are still a lot of legacy contracts where artists are treated more or less the same way when they stream music as when they sell records," said Tschmuck. He says that what was a good deal for record sales is unsustainable for artists relying on low subscription price streaming services.

Diversifying music income streams

Song rights acquisitions can be highly lucrative in the long term since they can be exploited for up to 70 years after a musician's death.

The holder of music rights can also sell songs across diverse mediums such as film, advertising, for cover versions, or on streaming portals such as Spotify and Netflix. This expands the base for royalties way beyond record or streaming sales and radio airplay.

Hipgnosis, for example, holds the rights to four songs alone that can be heard in the fourth season of hit streaming series, The Crown. It's a glimpse into the way global content platforms like Netflix have also become a cash cow for music publishers, and partly explains the unprecedented money being paid for legacy artist publishing rights.

Hipgnosis are leading the way into this diversified music rights space and in three short years are giving industry giants Universal Music, Warner and Sony Music a run for their money. The founders, Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis, are no strangers to the industry. Mercuriadis managed Elton John, Iron Maiden, Guns n' Roses and Beyoncé, while partner Rodgers was a member of the band Chic and producer for David Bowie and Madonna, among others.

The Hipgnosis website says the pair not only want to make a profit for their shareholders, but also offer artists fair sums for song rights: The-Dream, songwriter, producer and one of the first to strike deals with at Hipgnosis, received over £18 million (€21 million, $25 million) for his rights to songs like "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé.

Merck Mercuriadis (left) and Nile Rodgers launching Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited at The London Stock Exchange in 2018

Fear of exploitation

There has been a fear that selling off rights will lead to the commercial exploitation of classic songs. Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis promised that music created by politically outspoken Neil Young would not be exploited to sell hamburgers and the like — in his 1988 song "This note's for you," Young sang that he "Ain't singing for Pepsi, ain't singing for Coke."

"I built Hipgnosis to be a company Neil would want to be a part of," said Mercuriadis.

"We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs. There will never be a 'Burger of Gold,' but we will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them on Neil's terms."

Fear that their music will be misappropriated has kept many artists from selling their rights in the past. "In the US, it's mostly been the fear that Trump will use the rights," said Peter Tschmuck, referring to backlash by artists such as Neil Young when the former US president played their music at rallies without explicit permission.

But in the wake of Trump's presidential loss, the rumored $140 million deal that The Red Hot Chili Peppers signed with Hipgnosis this week for their entire catalog might signal that such fears have passed.