Music from Scandinavia

Scandinavian composers part one

This time, we take a look at the young Danish composer Carl Nielsen's music and two of his contemporaries who featured at the Schleswig-Holstein music festival. When he played one of his pieces for Joseph Joachim while studying in Berlin, the famous violinist suggested some improvements, but Nielsen declined. Joachim then told the 25-year-old: "Write what you want to then, just as long as you feel it." Nielsen did, and continued to, throughout his creative life.

"One thing that Nielsen often does is to use both minor and major keys in a single piece," said Daniel Eklund, a member of the Nordic String Quartet. "It's very melancholic, yet with a feeling of hope, a twinkle in the eye."

This program includes the first work the Nordic String Quartet ever played together, Carl Nielsen's String Quartet No. 1. "It has a singing quality," said quartet member Mads Haugsted Hansen. "You get a sense that this is a composer who also knew to write a song."

The music of Scandinavia isn't all that well known, even to Scandinavians, say the members of the Nordic String Quartet. That even goes for Jean Sibelius, long considered the quintessential Scandinavian composer. It was during travels to England in 1906 that Sibelius wrote his string quartet titled "Voces intimae" (Intimate Voices), and it's a work that the Nordic String Quartet seeks to play intimately. Based on three tender chords played in unison, the slow second movement sounds as though the four musicians were playing for each other in a small room.

That fits the venue too, the barn of the country manor in Pronstorf, in an audience-free, live-recorded concert.

Carl Nielsen

String quartet No. 1 in G Minor, op. 13

Nordic String Quartet

Jean Sibelius

Voces intimae. String quartet in D Minor, op. 56

Performed by:

Nordic String Quartet

Recorded by North German Radio Hamburg (NDR) in the Barn of the Pronstorf Manor House on July 15, 2020

Scandinavian composers part two

This hour, more music for strings from the Nordic countries, performed by a string quartet and an octet.

Concerto Copenhagen is an early music ensemble that has been around since 1991. Not the complete ensemble traveled to the Schleswig Holstein Music Festival, but a subgroup, a string octet.

On the playbill: Niels Wilhelm Gade's String Octet. For some time, Leipzig was the main place of activity for the Danish composer, and Felix Mendelssohn was his mentor.

Contemporaries considered Gade the writer of cool, clear, Nordic music. But composing his string octet opus 17 under the impression of Mendelssohn's sudden and early death, it's more in the romantic style of Mendelssohn.

Carl Nielsen wrote his Little Suite as a 22-year old student. First, he submitted material for a quintet to his teacher, Neils Wilhelm Gade. The latter felt that it was better suited for a bigger instrumental setting though, so Nielsen made an octet out of it.

Lars-Erik Larsson

Intimate miniatures, op. 20: 1st and 2nd movements

Performed by:

Nordic String Quartet

Recorded by North German Radio Hamburg (NDR) in the Barn of the Pronstorf Manor House on July 15, 2020

Niels Wilhelm Gade

String octet in F Major, op. 17

Carl Nielsen

Little suite in A Minor for strings, op. 1

Performed by:

Concerto Copenhagen

Recorded by North German Radio Hamburg (NDR) in the Barn of the Pronstorf Manor House on July 15, 2020