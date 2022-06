Lady Sings The Blues (1972)

Diana Ross shines in the role of Billie Holiday, the jazz singer who died in 1959 at the age of 44. Raised in a broken home in Baltimore where she was also raped, Holiday stated to sing in nighclubs after moving with her mother to Harlem, New York. A song about a lynching, "Strange Fruit," brought her acclaim before heroin addiction marred her career. The film is based on Holiday's autobiography.