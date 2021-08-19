 Mushrooms: 4 uses that benefit the environment | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.08.2021

Environment

Mushrooms: 4 uses that benefit the environment

As we look to transition from fossil to bio-based materials, fungi is becoming the ultimate biodegradable building block for furniture, fashion, housing and beyond.

Mycelium

Mycelium, the silky thread that binds fungus, is being adapted to create everything from shoes to coffins to packaging and robust building materials. Best of all, it literally feeds on trash and agricultural byproducts, detoxifing them along the way.

The biodegradable material that is also grown vertically to save space and uses little water, has emerged as a low emission, circular economy solution in the bid to transition from extractive, carbon-based products.

There are up to five million types of fungi that constitute a "kingdom on their own," says 

Maurizio Montalti, a Dutch-based designer and researcher who has been working with mycelium for a decade.

Fungi is the "fundamental agent that enables the transformation of not only nutrition but also information across living systems. We couldn't live without it," said Montalti of what has also been called natures's internet

Watch video 03:48

Ghana's 'mushroom queen' grows her fungi in sawdust

Having experimented with mycelium furniture design, in 2018 Montalti founded Mogu, a company commercializing fungi bio-material products — including sound-absorbing tiles created from mycelium grown on corn crop refuse, rice straw, spent coffee grounds, discarded seaweed and even clam shells.

But fungi isn't changing the world just yet.

"There a lot of excitement these days when talking about mycelium," Montalti said, adding that the challenge is in designing a "product that works and can compete in the market." 

And although shoe and apparel giant Adidas as well as fashion labels Stella McCartney and Gucci have all recently hopped on the fungi bandwagon to try and meet that challenge, mycelium is yet to go mass-scale. 

Here are four products that could herald the start of a revolution.  

1. Mycelium 'living cocoon' coffins

"Are you waste or compost?" That is the question according to Netherlands-based mycelium coffin manufacturer, Loop. The company is offering the dead a chance to birth new life via their "living cocoon" coffin, which it claims was the first of its kind.

As bodies decompose within a fully compostable mycelium cocoon, they can become part of the solution to reviving biodiversity that has depleted to the point where more than a million species are at risk of extinction. 

A coffin filled with green matter in a forest

The mycelium coffin that turns corpses into compost

"To be buried, we cut down a tree, work it intensively and try to shut ourselves off as well as possible from microorganisms," Loop said in a statement in reference to conventional coffins. "And for those that don't want to be buried, we waste our nutrient-rich body by burning it with cremation, polluting the air and ignoring the potential of our human body. It's as if we see ourselves as waste, while we can be a valuable part of nature."

2. Mushroom leather shoes

Mycotech, based in Bandung, Indonesia, was growing gourmet mushrooms in 2012 before it quickly shifted its business to use fungi to create a sustainable alternative to leather products, especially shoes.

Founder, Adi Reza Nugroho says it has great environmental advantages over traditional leather. "We consume less water, we don't have to kill animals, we can do vertical farming so we can save some space,” he said, adding that it also produces fewer emissions and requires none of the chemicals used in plastic-based materials.

Watch video 04:20

Indonesia: Mushroom leather fashion

Feeding on agricultural waste such as sawdust, it only takes the mycelium a few days to grow to the point where it is ready to be harvested, tanned and further processed. The resulting material is breathable, flexible, robust and can last for years. While Mycotech is still creating limited runs of its fungi shoes, the company has orders up until 2027.

And this relatively small-scale start-up is not alone. While leather continues to dominate Adidas' sneaker line, the German company is now also marketing mycelium shoes. Released in April, the Stan Smith Mylo is made using the brand's "Mylo" mycelium material.

Fungi-based footwear is also being touted by eco-conscious grassroots designers because the shoes can literally biodegrade — as illustrated by these Mycoflex-based slippers designed by Charlotta Aman. 

3. Transforming plastic and toxic waste

Since they feed on trash, mushrooms can also detoxify our waste and transform it into usable materials that are non-extractive, offering a neat solution for closing the loop on unrecylable plastic, for example.

Established in 2018, US-based Mycocycle uses fungi to remove toxins from building materials like asphalt or petrochemical-based waste.

"We are actually using mushrooms to cycle these toxins, make them non-toxic and available for reuse in a closed loop economy," said company founder, Joanne Rodriguez. 

A response to the fact that 85% of landfill space in the US has already been used up, Mycocycle aims to help in the shift to zero-waste by decontaminating toxic building materials like asphalt that previously could not be reused.

Watch video 05:22

Can mushrooms replace plastic?

Mycocycle claims that its trash-fed mycelium is fire and water-resistant and can be manufactured into a host of new products such as styrofoam, insulation, packaging and building materials. 

"We take trash and make treasure, decarbonizing waste and creating a new value stream in the circular economy," said Rodriguez.

4. A biodegradable building block

A fully compostable, zero emissions mushroom tower called the Hy-Fy was constructed with 10,000 mycelium bricks in New York back in 2014. Numerous prototypes have been built since but mushroom building largely remains in the conceptual stage. 

"Co-create with fungi," is the mantra for the My-Co Space, a mycelium tiny house currently being exhibited in Frankfurt's Metzlerpark.

A pod-like small structure under a tent in a park

The compostable mushroom My-Co Space currently on display in Frankfurt. It can also be booked for overnight stays

Designed for two occupants, the facade of the 20-square-meter structure has a plywood frame thatched in honeycomb-shaped mycelium blocks grown with a mushroom straw substrate. The intimate, organic shape plays on the fundamental interrelation between humans and fungi.

"We want to transform dead plant matter, which comes from agriculture or from forestry, and we want to transform this into composite materials. And we do this with fungi," explains Vera Meyer, a biotechnology professor at the Technical University of Berlin and founder of the MY-CO-X collective that created My-Co Space.

For Meyer, fungi is the "most important microorganism" that can help make the transition from fossil to bio-based resources.

  • Clathrus archeri

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    A foul smell

    Allow us to introduce the octopus stinkhorn, or devil's fingers (Clathrus archeri). As with all mushrooms, it's neither animal nor plant. Fungi are an independent group of organisms. This specimen's superpower: It smells like carrion, or decaying flesh. Its color is reminiscent of rotting meat. That attracts flies and dung beetles, which spread the fungal spores. Very clever!

  • Clathrus archeri

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Not deadly, but not very tasty, either

    The octopus stinkhorn is native to Australia, New Zealand and the Malay Archipelago, but it's not really that fussy about location: The mushroom is now much more widespread. In Germany, it was first discovered in 1934. It's not poisonous. After its spore container and a gelatinous layer are removed, it can be eaten — but don't expect a culinary delight.

  • Xylaria polymorpha

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Horrid little hand

    Xylaria polymorpha is also known as "dead man's fingers." It prefers to grow on dead or dying deciduous trees. The club-shaped body, or stroma, ranges from dark-brown to blackish-brown on the outside, and it's white and fibrous on the inside. Dead man's fingers are inedible. In any case, you wouldn't want to be a cannibal, would you?! :-)

  • Hydnellum peckii

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Young and gory

    Hydnellum peckii excretes a watery red liquid like blood when it is young. That's why it is also known as "bleeding tooth fungus," the "red-juice tooth" or the "devil's tooth." Spikes or thorns run down the underside of its hat and stem. These are deterrents and a good thing: We're dealing with a highly inedible mushroom here.

  • Hydnellum peckii

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Threatening and threatened

    Devil's tooth mushrooms are common in Central Europe. There are about 15 species. They are a rarity among mushroom flora that deserves protection. However, Hydnellum peckii likes company. It is not uncommon to find it along with other endangered species, such as the "pig's ear" mushroom.

  • Gomphus clavatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Yummy pig's ear!

    And this is that very mushroom — the pig's ear (Gomphus clavatus) was the German mushroom of the year in 1998 and often looks like — you guessed it — a pig's ear. The good news is, even for vegetarians, is that this mushroom is delicious — and can be eaten with a clear conscience to boot! Its flesh is white and tender, and has a mild flavor.

  • Cyathus striatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Forgotten bird's nest

    Cyathus striatus is commonly known as the fluted bird's nest fungus. The species occurs almost worldwide, but it is only beautiful to look at and not at all good to eat.

  • Phallus impudicus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Excuse me?!

    This one's a little embarrassing: The common stinkhorn. The Latin name "phallus impudicus" means "shameless penis," which did not come about by chance, as you can see. Its tip is covered with a stinking, sticky substance. There's a good reason for this: That attracts flies, which then transport the spores of the obscene fungus.

  • Phallus indusiatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    The veiled lady

    This one also hails from the family of Phallaceae, or stinkhorns. But it is somewhat less offensive: At least the crinoline stinkhorn or veiled lady (Phallus indusiatus) wears a veil. Although the mushroom is also smelly, it is often used in sophisticated Chinese cuisine. It is rich in proteins, carbohydrates and fiber. Well then, enjoy!

  • Ascocoryne sarcoides

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    From brain to intestine

    Ascocoryne sarcoides is colloquially known as jelly drops or the purple jellydisc. It loves company. The mushroom is particularly common on dead birch, willow or beech wood. It looks a bit like innards. But it comes in a variety of forms, such as a spinning top, a cushion or a mug, and as a gelatinous mass, flesh-colored, purply-pink or wine-red. It is technically edible, however...

  • Ascocoryne cylichnium

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Bad twin

    Ascocoryne sarcoides has a doppelgänger of sorts — Ascocoryne cylichnium. And this one is definitely inedible. To the naked eye it can be virtually indistinguishable from one of the life-cycle stages of Ascocoryne sarcoides. But hands off!

  • Cookeina tricholom

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    A carnivorous plant?

    Wrong, all wrong! This specimen is neither carnivore nor plant. Cookeina tricholoma belongs to the cup fungi family and is a rather harmless individual. However, it is striking for its shape and splendid hairdo. In parts of Mexico, Cookeina tricholoma is used in cooking. In Cameroon, it is used in medicine to relieve earaches.

  • Hericium erinaceus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    What a lion's mane!

    Hericium erinaceus is another hairy eye-catcher. It's called lion's mane or monkey head mushroom. It is edible, unlike most other mushrooms of the tooth fungus group. In Asia, monkey head mushroom is considered a delicacy. It is also popular in traditional Chinese medicine. But it's on a Red List of endangered fungi and is rarely found in nature. So, if you spot it, look but do not touch!

    Author: Hannah Fuchs


