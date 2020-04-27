Museums prepare for reopening amid coronavirus crisis

There's a lot to be done before art Museum Barberini, located in Potsdam, near Berlin, can re-open to the public on May 6, says Dorothee Entrupp, who is coordinating the reopening preparations to adhere to protection measures in COVID times. "We have developed a sophisticated hygiene and security concept," Entrupp told Deutsche Welle.

Masks, she says, will be compulsory from day one, and physical distancing rules must be observed. Visitors are guided through the multi-story building on a circular path so as not to cross by one another. Ticket offices will have so-called spit protection walls, and audio-guide devices will no longer be available as they pose as germ magnets. Instead, visitors can download an info app on their own mobile phones. Paper tickets are also a thing of the past — they are now only available online, and for limited time slots. "The safety and health of our employees and visitors is our top priority," emphasizes Entrupp.

Museum Barberini in Potsdam

Many German museums currently have similar plans in place, as well as similarly uncertain opening dates. The new standards require that museums figure out how to make their spaces conform to hygiene and social distancing regulations. "From a purely technical point of view, I see few problems," says Eckart Köhne, president of the German Association of Museums. "We have large spaces, and we know how admission processes can comply with all the new regulations."

Eckart Köhne, president of the German Association of Museums

Of course, one could not immediately return to normal operations, Köhne told DW. "But why should it be more difficult to open a museum than, say, a car dealership?"

Opening under strict conditions

To be able to comply with the strict hygiene requirements, the Association of Museums has already demanded additional funding. More staff is needed, although museums will turn less of a profit and see fewer visitors, the association's managing director, David Vuillaume, told DW.

In 2019, the 7,000 museums across Germany had nearly 115 million visitors. But since the middle of March when they closed their doors, the stream of visitors has inevitably dried up.

Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation

"It's not trivial to reopen a museum," Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, overseeing Berlin's state museums, told German news agency dpa. Berlin's world-renowned museums plans to only slowly reopen their doors during the coronavirus crisis.

The state museums, which are supported by the federal government, include 13 collections in 19 museums. Many are located on Museum Island in the center of Berlin, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been visited by an average of three million people a year.

Yet, exactly which of these museums will open soonest — and how — is still a topic of discussion. "The state museums in Berlin are working on opening a few selected museums to limited public access, if possible by mid-May at the latest," wrote the Berlin state museums' administration in a statement.

Read more: How music festivals master the coronavirus crisis

Making use of the pause

In Thuringia, up to 20 museums want to reopen this week, and the region's State Museum Association has provided them with best-practice recommendations, ranging from keeping their distance to visitor guidance and the protection of employees and visitors. "Our hygiene concept is in place," reports Matthias Hartmann, head of the Erfurt Natural History Museum. Normally up to 5,000 people come to these collections every month.

The Thuringia Apothekenmuseum reopened on April 28, like other museums in the German state

Thomas Müller, head of the Nordhausen grain distillery and the private museum belonging to it, looks forward to the day it starts again: "We are well prepared," Müller told DW. Like many, they have used the extra time to check items off their to-do list. During the past weeks, employees photographed, inventoried and digitalized the 5,000 exhibition items. "Our new multimedia museum guide now takes visitors through the old distillery," says Müller, "but we have to do so without tasting events for the time being."

New digital offerings

Many museums are also taking advantage of the downtime by expanding online offerings. Preparations are in full swing at Museum Ludwig in Cologne, which specializes in modern art. The museum, like many, has expanded its digital options and launched a seven-part video series that presents works from the current show, "Mapping the Collection." "During the corona period, we massively boosted our digital program," said spokeswoman Sonja Hempel.

Read more:Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' rings out during the corona crisis

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Despite isolation: Immersion in photographic worlds Titled "The Lives and Loves of Images," the 2020 Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie examines how photography can generate a range of emotions from enthusiasm to indifference or skeptism. Initially spread out in six museums, the exhibition can now be experienced online. It features 70 international artists, including Eva Stenram's series "Drape," which plays on eroticism, concealment and femininity.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Click for click through the exhibition The virtual visitor can walk through the rooms, zoom into the photos and read the exhibition texts. Navigation can be learned intuitively, but a small explanatory video also helps. The high-resolution photos allow a detailed examination of the works unlike any real-life exhibition. Two of the six exhibition venues are accessible for now; the rest of should follow shortly.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial The picture of a picture of a picture Are these museum visitors even appreciating the artwork they are in front of, or just through the digital display of their own cameras? Antonio Perez Rio spent more than 30 days in the Louvre, and was both fascinated and terrified by the visitors' behaviour: They'll perhaps never get to visit the museum again, yet they refuse to directly observe these centuries-old paintings and sculptures.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Iconic works in a new light Does this soldier's pose look familiar to you? The artists Cortis and Sonderegger reflect on photography's most iconic works and restage them for their own photos, such as here the "Death of a Loyalist Militiaman," taken in 1936 by Robert Capa. It shows a soldier in the Spanish Civil War just as he falls to the ground after a head shot.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Experimental setup Photographer Daniel Stier takes a look at the world of research. He's not into sterile test tubes or deserted laboratories, but rather focuses on the researchers themselves. For his series "Ways of Knowing," he photographed students and professors undergoing self-experiments in modern research institutions.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Fascinating classics The work of pioneering artists of the past can also contribute to a modern reflection on the impact of photography, which is why the Biennale shows works by Hein Gorny (1904-1967), among others. The advertising photographer is one of the most important representatives of the New Objectivity movement.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Art with artificial intelligence Algorithms determine which images we see on the internet. Aron Hegert has made a project out of it: For a photo he took but had not yet published, he looked for a suitable equivalent using the image search of a search engine. Since the picture did not yet exist online, the results offered algorithmic presumptions.

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial Between sympathy and skepticism "Photography has become a symbol of the extremes of today's society. It is deeply private, yet completely public," says curator David Campany. "We enjoy photography, but we are also skeptical of its power and how it can be manipulated — or at least we should be." Shown above, a collage by Kensuke Koike, one of the 70 artists of the biennale, reflects this idea well. Author: Nadine Wojcik



In Dresden, authorities have announced that state museums will be allowed to open from May 4. The State Art Collection of Dresden, which comprises over 15 museums, will be among the most anticipated openings in the eastern German state.

On May 4, tours of the collections housed in the Residenzschloss will resume, including those in the Green Vault, where a spectacular jewel heist took place last November. Yet going a step further, the State Art Collections has also launched an educational program for children stuck at home during the outbreak. A program called "How high is…" allows children to learn to use a 450-year-old mathematical instrument in the museum's collection, for example.

The exhibition 'We Capitalists' at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn will be extended

Yet, despite impressive films, virtual 360-degree tours and much more, a visit to the museum in the flesh is simply not replaceable. "We've learned during this period that you can't show everything digitally!" said Sven Bergmann of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn.

After their reopening, the Bundeskunsthalle museum intends to extend its show "We Capitalists." Opened just one day before the coronavirus-related closure, it was the shortest exhibition in the history of the Kunsthalle.