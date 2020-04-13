 Museums collect coronavirus pandemic ′artifacts′ | Lifestyle | DW | 20.04.2020

Lifestyle

Museums collect coronavirus pandemic 'artifacts'

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many museums are documenting the historic event with photos of empty seats, self-made face masks or pandemic diaries. Here's how the state of emergency is being archived for future generations.

  • Stay at home sign (Fichtelgebirgsmuseum)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    New formulas for the world

    "Stay at home" is what this sign says. It's a motto the entire world has taken to heart. As a way for later generations to recall the peculiar everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic, museums both large and small across Germany are calling on citizens to collect such objects and pass them on to the museums. The Fichtelgebirge Museum in Wunsiedel, Bavaria was given this particular sign.

  • Trash: plastic gloves and coffee cups (Corona-Kris)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Coronavirus trash

    All over cities, you'll discover carelessly discarded rubber gloves lying around, after people have worn them while grocery shopping, for instance. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase of plastic waste. People are buying more packaged products in supermarkets, and since people cannot sit down in a café to drink a cup of coffee, disposable cups abound.

  • a sign saying Bleibt's gesund with Easter decorations (Corona-Kris)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Newfound solidarity Zusammenhalt

    "Stay healthy": this is how people are now ending their telephone calls or e-mails. In many ways, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have created a new wave of solidarity and empathy. Social cohesion has increased, and people are taking more care of each other again.

  • An empty Marienplatz in Munich (Olaf Otto Becker)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Empty squares

    There are no tourists wandering around cities anymore. Here, Marienplatz in Munich is completely deserted. The Münchener Stadtmuseum (Munich City Museum) commissioned photographer Olaf Otto Becker to photograph the state of emergency. His photos are "exhibited" on the museum's homepage.

  • Drive-In-Station for coronavirus tests (Olaf Otto Becker)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Drive-through COVID-19 tests

    These sorts of drive-in stations are currently being set up all over Germany, such as at the Theresienwiese in Munich, where Oktoberfest traditionally takes place in the autumn. The procedure here is similar to going to a fast food restaurant — with one small difference: instead of biting into a Big Mac, drivers open their mouths to have a doctor in protective clothing take a smear.

  • The Social-Distancing-Tutu enables people to participate in public life again and to keep the safety distance of 1.5 meters. It is foldable, so you can easily fit through any door. (Wien Museum/Peter Feermann & Esther Zahel)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Marking social distancing

    The coronavirus pandemic has triggered great uncertainty everywhere, but it can also prompt creative potential. This self-made device that marks safe physical distance will be part of the Corona Collection Project at the Wien Museum (Vienna Museum).

  • A knit virus toy (Wien Museum/Monika Österreicher,)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    Coronavirus toy

    The director of the Wien Museum, Matti Benzl, is particularly pleased that this crocheted coronavirus replica will soon be showcased in his building. It not only roughly depicts what the novel virus looks like, he says, but also shows how people are trying to banish its danger.

  • Sebastian Kurz with a facemask (picture-alliance/dpa/APA/R. Schlager)

    The coronavirus pandemic heads to museums

    The new mask trend

    The new reality in times of the current pandemic is not only characterized by industrially manufactured masks such as this one worn by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; due to shortages around the world, even fashion chains have been producing masks made of precious fabrics.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (als)


Rita Wagner sits alone in her office in the Cologne City Museum. Most of her colleagues currently work from home. This is my first interview ever wearing a face mask — that alone is a historic moment in the new "normal" of our everyday lives in the coronavirus pandemic. No one knows how these months shaped by exceptional circumstances will go down in history. Historians like Wagner face a special challenge: What can museums do when everyday life has come to a virtual standstill and the situation changes daily?

They can collect evidence of the present for the future. How has the pandemic changed our households, workplaces and leisure activities?

Museums and universities all over Germany, from Hamburg to Munich and Cologne, are asking people not to throw away objects that shape their current lives, but to take photographs of them, or mail them to the museums. They want to capture everyday life in the spring of 2020, not only for personal, but for collective memory.

Corona collection project

The Wien Museum in Vienna, Austria, was one of the first museums to realize that these testimonies have great significance for the future.

More than 1,300 people have already responded since March 25, and have sent the museum their impressions of the coronavirus pandemic by e-mail using the tag "Corona memory."

"One of my favorite objects is a crocheted coronavirus," says museum director Matti Bunzl. "It is not only cute, it shows that objects are ambassadors of their time."

A crocheted virus (Wien Museum/Monika Österreicher,)

A crocheted virus

Bunzl points out that this pandemic cannot be compared with epidemics in earlier times. "We live in an age in which most people know about biological structures," he argues, adding that this becomes clear when you look at the crocheted virus: it is red and yellow. "A representation like this is something completely new in the history of medicine," says Bunzl.

Drawings of the plague often demonized the disease because people simply didn't understand it, the director says. "Today, popular medical knowledge is quite different."

In addition, it has never been so easy to document everyday life. Smart phones create possibilities that other eras lacked. People did not have balcony concerts during past epidemics — and even if they did, there were no digital means to record them. The documents and objects on the Vienna museum's website also show that the coronavirus pandemic, despite all the uncertainties, has triggered creativity. People have been seen walking through a park holding wooden slats to keep the right distance from others, DIY spit guards are set up in front of shops, and everywhere, people wear facemasks cobbled together from leftover scraps of cloth.

A COVID-19 testing station on Oktoberfest grounds

Olaf Menzel has been photographing people waiting in their cars in a long line at a mobile coronavirus testing station on the Theresienwiese in Munich — right where the hugely popular Oktoberfest takes place every year.

Never before in recent history has a crisis completely changed life in such a short period of time: Social contacts outside the family with more than two people are forbidden; schools and kindergartens are closed, as are event venues and shops. People stand in long lines in front of supermarkets — keeping their distance, of course — waiting their turn to enter, as only a fixed number of people are allowed to be in the stores at the same time. Discarded rubber gloves dot the streets, paths and bushes.

Disposable Glove on Sidewalk (Wien Museum/Charlotte Repper)

Scattered in the city: disposable gloves

What is historically meaningful?

Rita Wagner hasn't yet decided which objects are historically significant. She wants to collect as many as possible to give future generations a glimpse of how this pandemic affected people. The first inventoried object of the pandemic in the Cologne City Museum is a leaflet of the City of Cologne about how to deal with the coronavirus crisis. "We have also been promised two protective face masks worn at the last council meeting in Cologne, by one of the mayors and another council member."

The German Historical Museum in Berlin also sees the pandemic as a new chapter of collection history and plans to tie it in with already existing collections. Some historical objects are reminiscent of past epidemics like the plague, but they are primarily medical testimonies to the fight against diseases or how the sick were segregated, says Fritz Backhaus, head of the museum's collection department.

Documenting everyday life

The Cologne City Museum has a painting of plague-sick soldiers in front of Cologne Cathedral in the 17th century — but there are no everyday objects from that time, Wagner says.

There isn't much from the past century, either. "In the 20th century people were rather embarrassed by illness, only medical-historical collections record contemporary witnesses." For a long time, documenting everyday life was limited to folkloristic objects or farming tools, she says, adding that collecting all kinds of present-day objects only started in the 1970s. The Cologne City Museum hopes to expand its collection to include objects specific to the coronavirus crisis, she says; future generations will be free to make what they want of it.

