  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Einbruch Grünes Gewölbe Dresden
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert
CrimeGermany

Museum Crime Scenes https://cms.dw.com/cma/

28 minutes ago

Artwork, jewels: Every year, art thieves steal precious objects that are worth millions. But stolen art can rarely be re-sold. That’s why it’s often ransomed, instead. Investigators call this practice "artnapping”.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I0Xw

Artnapping” is when museums, insurance companies or private owners are blackmailed into paying millions of euros in ransom for the safe return of their belongings. 

Dresden | Grünes Gewölbe - Schmucksaal
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Staatliche Kunstsammlung Dresden/D. Brandt

These artworks can be hard for the authorities to track down. Take the case of the methodical thieves who robbed Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum: In November 2019, two burglars broke in to the Dresden Castle. They stole historical treasures and fled, long before the police arrived. More than 100 suspects have been arrested. But the royal jewels the thieves took from the glass displays that night? They’re still missing.

Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Kunstraub in der Kunsthalle Schirn
Image: picture-alliance/dpa

In 1994, two paintings by the British artist JMW Turner were stolen from the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt. After eight years and many detours, the pieces were returned to the Tate Gallery in London. But to get these prized possessions back, the museum had to make a deal with the robbers, paying five million euros in ransom. To this day, the people behind the crime remain unknown — and unpunished. 

Berlin | Goldmünze «Big Maple Leaf» im Bode-Museum
Image: Marcel Mettelsiefen/dpa/picture-alliance

Boris Fuchsmann, on the other hand, has given up on ever finding his treasure again. The millionaire from Düsseldorf used to own one of the largest coins in the word. The "Big Maple Leaf” was made of pure gold and weighed 100 kilograms. The art collector loaned his coin, worth 3.7 million euros, to Berlin’s Bode Museum, where it was stolen in 2017. The robbers were found, but the coin is still missing: police suspect it was cut into pieces and melted down, as state investigators found gold dust on the thieves’ clothes.

Stefan Koldehoff Journalist
Image: imago/Müller-Stauffenberg

These are among the world’s most spectacular cases. But they are probably only the tip of the iceberg, says Stefan Koldehoff, an art market expert and non-fiction writer specialized in art theft. The journalist believes the number of stolen artworks is far higher than official numbers show. After all, while prices on the art market have been skyrocketing for years, making looted artwork all the more valuable, the security systems at museums have grown completely outdated.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 15.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 15.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 15.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 16.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 19.11.2022 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 16.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 19.11.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv by train

Ukraine: German President Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An image of the omicron virus shown on a screen

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

Science5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

two people lean against a gold painting frame

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Arts15 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

How can Europe protect itself against future air attacks?

How can Europe protect itself against future air attacks?

Conflicts1 hour ago02:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

SportsOctober 24, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

CultureOctober 24, 202202:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage