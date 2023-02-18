Murky myths behind antisemitism

Antisemitism has existed for millennia, and it is still widespread today - in nearly every country in the world. Almost all Jews have had this painful experience. What does antisemitism mean - specifically, in everyday life?

Antisemitism has many facets. Sometimes we even discover it in ourselves. Where does antisemitism come from? Where do the stereotypes, which are often centuries old, come from, and what role do they still play today? How do we distinguish between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and blatant antisemitism? We ask a Jewish woman and a Jewish man what everyday antisemitism means to them - and try to find out why it's so hard to combat. A report by Anne Höhn and Kate Brady.