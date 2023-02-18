  1. Skip to content
Murky myths behind antisemitism

February 18, 2023

Antisemitism has existed for millennia, and it is still widespread today - in nearly every country in the world. Almost all Jews have had this painful experience. What does antisemitism mean - specifically, in everyday life?

Antisemitism has many facets. Sometimes we even discover it in ourselves. Where does antisemitism come from? Where do the stereotypes, which are often centuries old, come from, and what role do they still play today? How do we distinguish between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and blatant antisemitism? We ask a Jewish woman and a Jewish man what everyday antisemitism means to them - and try to find out why it's so hard to combat. A report by Anne Höhn and Kate Brady.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Page 1 of 2
