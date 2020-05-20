 Murderer solves ancient math problem and finds his mission | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 22.06.2020

Mathematics

Murderer solves ancient math problem and finds his mission

A convicted murderer in a US prison has taught himself the basics of higher mathematics, enabling him to solve a complicated arithmetic problem. And he has been passing on his math passion to his fellow inmates.

Justizvollzugsanstalt Salzburg Puch-Urstein (picture-alliance/VOGL-PERSPEKTIVE.AT/M. Vogl)

If Hollywood had made up this story, you would think: "Well, that's pretty far-fetched. Cheesy. All a bit overblown." But, as we know, reality can be stranger than fiction.

For a long time, however, reality was very hard for Christopher Havens from the United States. The 40-year-old has been in prison near Seattle for nine years after being convicted of murder. Havens dropped out of school, went off the rails, couldn't find a job and became a drug addict. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder and still has 16 to go.

Read more:The math in music: Why numbers don't rule the universe 

But in prison, Havens' life changed when he discovered his passion for math. He taught himself the basics of higher mathematics, which was not easy to do because the prison wardens intercepted the books he had ordered by mail. Havens was allowed to have the textbooks only after he had agreed to teach math to other prisoners as well.

Screesnhot | Website Conversation | Brief des Mörders Christopher Havens (theconversation.com)

'Numbers have become my mission' — Havens wrote this letter to a mathematical publisher

After a while, basic higher mathematics was not enough for him. Havens sent a short handwritten letter to a mathematical publisher and asked for some issues of the Annals of Mathematics, a renowned journal in the field.

He wrote that numbers had become his "mission" and that he had decided to use his time in prison for self-improvement. However, he lamented in the letter, he had no one with whom he could discuss complex mathematical topics.

Read more: Women are less visible in STEM: Why?

An editor at Mathematica Science Publisher sent the letter on to his partner, Marta Cerruti, who in her turn forwarded it to her father, the mathematics professor Umberto Cerruti from Turin.

He was initially skeptical, but as a favor to his daughter he wrote an answer to Havens and gave the prisoner in Seattle a problem to solve to test his abilities.

Marta Cerruti, an associate professor for materials engineering at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, has described how Havens' unusual story went on in an article for the  website "The Conversation."

Read more: Autistic people are attractive employees

After some time, Umberto Cerruti in Turin received the answer by mail: a 120-centimeter-long (47-inch-long)  piece of paper with an incredibly long formula written on it. Cerruti first had to enter the formula in his computer to check what the prisoner had sent him: Havens had solved the tasks correctly.

The Turin mathematics professor then invited Havens to help him with an ancient math problem that Cerruti himself had been trying to solve for a long time.

Using only pen and paper, Havens tinkered for a while with the problem from number theory involving so-called continued fractions, over which the ancient Greek mathematician Euclid had already racked his brains.

A continued fraction is — to put it simply — a mixed fraction in which the denominator once more has the form of a mixed fraction, with this structure continuing towards infinity. The fractions are thus linked together. However, continued fractions are not used for simple arithmetic, but to solve the approximation problems with which one approaches a result in complex calculations.

This number theory is used, for example, in modern cryptography, which is of decisive importance today in banking and finance and in military communications.

And indeed: Havens cracked the age-old math puzzle and for the first time found some regularities in the approximation of a large class of numbers.

Mathematik Kettenbrüche (DW/A. Freund)

Typical continued fractions can be used to approximate a result in complex calculations

Cerruti helped Havens to formulate the proof in a scientifically correct manner, and a few months later, in January 2020, the two of them published it in the journal Research in Number Theory.

This was already quite an achievement. But the prisoner Havens not only cracked an ancient problem of mathematics: He also managed to inspire a group of fellow prisoners for the world of numbers through his passion. A regular math club has since been formed at the prison.

Among other things, Havens celebrates March 14 every year with the 14 fellow prisoners in the club as "Pi Day," named after the well-known mathematical constant often approximated as 3.14. Umberto Cerruti from Turin was also able to take part in one of these unusual celebrations under the strictest security measures.  The professor was also impressed by a prisoner who recited the first 461 decimal places of pi by heart, as he wrote in an article entitled "Pi Day behind bars — Doing mathematics in prison" in the journal Math Horizons.

Read more:US professor first woman to win 'Nobel for math' 

During the 16 remaining years of his prison sentence, Havens wants to go on to study other mathematical topics. He feels that doing mathematics is a way for him to pay his "debt to society," according to Marta Cerruti, who has held several conversations with the prisoner. After his time in prison, Havens wants to study the subject officially, she says.

And perhaps his unusual life story will really have been turned into a Hollywood film by then. 

  • Ada Lovelace (public domain)

    Inspirational women in science

    Poet's daughter with a new language

    Born in 1815, Ada Lovelace was the daughter of the famous poet Lord Byron. A gifted mathematician, she is said to have written instructions for the first computer program in the mid-1800s. She is considered the first person to realize that computers, still not a reality, had potential beyond mere calculation. Lovelace is known chiefly for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed "Analytical Engine."

  • Marie Sklodowska-Curie Naturwissenschaftlerin (picture alliance/United Archiv)

    Inspirational women in science

    A giant in two fields

    Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Not only that, she was the first person to win one twice. Born in Warsaw in 1867, she became a naturalized French citizen. Curie shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics - for research on radiation phenomena - with husband Pierre and physicist Henri Becquerel. She won the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering radium and polonium.

  • Rosalind Franklin (picture-alliance/HIP)

    Inspirational women in science

    Unwinding the double helix

    Rosalind Franklin never received a Nobel Prize, although many believe she should have. Biophysicist Franklin was an X-ray crystallographer whose practical work was heavily relied upon by James Watson and Francis Crick in their discovery of the DNA double helix, which won the Nobel prize for medicine. By the time the prize was awarded, Franklin had died of ovarian cancer.

  • Dorothy Hodgkin (picture-alliance/dpa/Leemage)

    Inspirational women in science

    Insight into insulin

    British biochemist Dorothy Hodgkin was a contemporary of Franklin, and the two shared their expertise with one another. Hodgkin developed crystallography techniques to give an insight into the structures of biomolecules and won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964, becoming the third woman to do so. Five years after winning, Hodgkin was the first person to decipher the structure of insulin.

  • Elizabeth H. Blackburn USA (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Merrell)

    Inspirational women in science

    A cellular fountain of youth?

    Australian-American Elizabeth Blackburn won the Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine in 2009 for her work on telomeres - the protective tips that lie at the end of our chromosomes. Blackburn co-discovered the enzyme telomerase, which allows telomeres to be replenished. Telomerase allows cells to go on dividing, so it appears to influence aging and could have implications in cancer research.

  • 4th Nov 1960 - Jane Goodall observes chimpanzees creating tools (picture alliance/Photoshot)

    Inspirational women in science

    Shedding light on chimp life

    British primatologist Jane Goodall is considered the world's leading expert on chimpanzees and has spent decades studying the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. She came up with names for many of the animals, drawing criticism from some who accused her of anthropomorphizing.

  • Rita Levi-Montalcini (picture-alliance/maxppp/Leemage)

    Inspirational women in science

    'The lady of the cells'

    Born in Italy in 1909, Rita Levi-Montalcini had her career cut short by Benito Mussolini's laws banning Jews from academia. Undeterred, she set up a lab in her bedroom and studied the growth of nerve fibers in chicken embryos. After the war, she worked in St. Louis, where she isolated Nerve Growth Factor from cancer tissues. She shared a 1986 Nobel Prize for that with colleague Stanley Cohen.

  • Jocelyne Bell-Burnell (Getty Images/AFP/M. Cizek)

    Inspirational women in science

    Neutron stars and green men

    In 1967, Northern Irish physicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered a signal that pulsed at a regular rate. The signal, detected by radio telescope, was dubbed the "little green man." It turned out not to be alien communication, but a rapidly spinning neutron star - the first "pulsar" to be detected. In 1974, her supervisor jointly won a Nobel Prize for pulsar work. Bell Burnell was not a recipient.

    Author: Richard Connor


