 Munich Security Conference: NATO secretary general defends trans-Atlantic ties | News | DW | 15.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Munich Security Conference: NATO secretary general defends trans-Atlantic ties

Trans-Atlantic ties are taking center stage at day two of the Munich Security Conference. Mike Pompeo has rejected German criticism of the US retreat from the global stage.

Limousines in front of the Bayerischer Hof on the first day of the conference (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Meyer)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg touted US-EU relations in his address at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. 

"Any attempt to distance Europe from North America not only weakens the transatlantic bond, but it also risks dividing Europe," he said. "I don't believe in Europe alone. I believe in Europe and America together."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke afterwards and defended against German criticism that the US had retreated from the world stage.

"We led 81 nations in the global fight to take out the ISIS caliphate," he said. "Is this an America that rejects the international community?"

"The West is winning. We are doing it together," he said. Pompeo also slammed Iran for "stifling young Iraqis and Lebanese who want nothing more than a clean and sovereign government."

Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer were also set to confront global issues at the conference.

Panels include "a discussion with Iran," and "Keeping it Pacific: Managing Security Relations in Asia."

Afghanistan deal

Speaking on ongoing negotiations to facilitate a reduction in violence in Afghanistan, Stoltenberg said that peace must primarily be a result of efforts from within Afghanistan. 

"The only lasting solution to the crisis in Afghanistan is an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process," he said in response to questions from DW's Terri Schulz.

"We will only reduce our presence if we see the Taliban is really willing and able to deliver," he said. 

Read more: What can we expect from this year's Munich Security Conference?

China-Vatican progress

On the sidelines of the conference, Chinese and Vatican foreign ministers met for the first time on Friday. The talks between China's Wang Yi and Archbishop Paul Gallagher came amid improving relations between the two states with no diplomatic ties, following an agreement on the appointment of bishops in 2018.

"Today is the first meeting between the Chinese and Vatican foreign ministers," said Wang, according to the state-run People's Daily. The two also discussed China's efforts to contain the new coronavirus epidemic, which was also on Saturday's agenda for discussion.

The Vatican issued a statement saying that the talks were "cordial" and that contact between the two sides had seen "positive developments."

Wang and Gallagher also touted a willingness to continue "the institutional dialogue at the bilateral level to promote the life of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people.

lc/aw (AFP, dpa)     

DW recommends

Munich Cyber Security Conference considers a world of digital threats

Cybersecurity experts at a summit in southern Germany have given a stark reminder about how vulnerable our digital future could be. Delegates heard that as 5G is rolled out, trust will be a critical element. (14.02.2020)  

Munich Security Conference: Afghan peace deal 'closer than ever'

Mike Pompeo and Ashraf Ghani are meeting at the Munich Security Conference after the Taliban agreed to a seven-day reduction in violence. Sources in Munich say a deal is close. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report. (14.02.2020)  

Munich Security Conference: German foreign minister calls for European defense union within next 10 years

The German foreign minister has called for greater defense efforts out of Europe. NATO allies will likely butt heads at the annual security conference as France pushes for more independence from the US. (14.02.2020)  

Related content

Afghanistan Kabul 2018 | Mike Pompeo, US-Außenminister & Ashraf Ghani, Präsident

Munich Security Conference: Afghan peace deal 'closer than ever' 14.02.2020

Mike Pompeo and Ashraf Ghani are meeting at the Munich Security Conference after the Taliban agreed to a seven-day reduction in violence. Sources in Munich say a deal is close. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report.

Deutschland | München | Sicherheitskonferenz MSC | Heiko Maas

Munich Security Conference: German foreign minister calls for European defense union within next 10 years 14.02.2020

The German foreign minister has called for greater defense efforts out of Europe. NATO allies will likely butt heads at the annual security conference as France pushes for more independence from the US.

Kombobild Emmanuel Macron, Nancy Pelosi, Mark Zuckerberg

What can we expect from this year's Munich Security Conference? 14.02.2020

The 2020 Munich Security Conference gets underway on Friday to take the temperature of the state of international peace and security. Delegates include French President Emmanuel Macron and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

Advertisement