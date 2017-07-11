Munich Security Conference: Joe Biden tells Europe 'America is back'

For the first time ever, the acting US president spoke at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to re-affirm the trans-Atlantic alliance, which many world leaders feared had been left in diplomatic disarray by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"I speak today as president of the United States and I'm sending a clear message to the world: America is back," President Joe Biden told the conference on Friday. "The transatlantic alliance is back."

The sense of relief was palpable on the stage of the Bayerischer Hof hotel in the Bavarian capital, where MSC head Wolfgang Ischinger, a seasoned German diplomat and former ambassador to the US, was visibly excited to be hosting a three-way video-link with Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emannuel Macron.

In a series of 15-minute speeches, the three leaders re-affirmed their mutual commitment to an alliance that European Council President Charles Michel, speaking later, called "the backbone of the rules-based international order."

Watch the MSC live on DW's YouTube channel starting at 15:00 UTC.

Singing from the same hymn sheet

"Let me erase any lingering doubt, the US will work closely with our EU partners," said Biden, before welcoming the EU's "growing investment in military capabilities."

The US president also warned of the encroaching threat to democracy in both the US and Europe.

"We are in the midst of a fundamental debate about the future and direction of our world," he said. "We are at an inflection point between those who argue that given all the challenges we face, from the fourth industrial revolution to the global pandemic, that autocracy is the best way forward, and those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting these challenges."

For Merkel, who spoke after Biden, the president's words provided a cue to invoke her favorite theme on the international stage: the essential importance of multilateralism to face humanity's various existential threats. And Biden's election, it seemed, had reinvigorated the concept: "This year the prospects for multilateralism are much better than they used to be and that has a lot to do with Joe Biden," she said.

Facing the Chinese challenge

The conference that was very much a modest Western curtain-raiser ahead of a projected "full" MSC event later in the year, when representatives from China and Russia, and many other countries will be in attendance.

Biden, Merkel, and Macron all addressed the rise of China's power, and spoke of the economic threats the country poses.

He called for Chinese companies to be held to the same standards as US companies. "We have to push back against the Chinese government's abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system," he said.

He also warned of the threats posed by Russia and what he considered an attempt to weaken democratic systems of governance.

"The Kremlin attacks our democracies and weaponizes corruption to try to undermine our system of governance."

The new US president also pointed out some of his reversals of Trump's moves such as ending the withdrawal of US troops from Germany and his reinstatement of the US in the Paris Agreement, effective as of Friday. He also spoke of diplomatic means of addressing Iran's nuclear developments after Trump pulled the country out of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Merkel expresses hope for multilateralism

The German chancellor spoke of the issues of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the environmental and biodiversity challenges and the threat of terrorism. She warned that such issues can only be dealt with cooperatively.

She celebrated the steps taken by the new US administration, rather than "empty words", to rejoin the WHO and the Paris Agreement, the extension of the new START agreement and the readiness to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

The chancellor, who is stepping down this year, said that Germany must continue to support the transatlantic partnership but also celebrated the steps the country has taken to increase its military spending and get closer to the amount desired by the NATO alliance.

She talked about the need for a united strategy regarding China and Russia. She brought up the importance of the COVAX program especially in light of the distribution of Chinese and Russian vaccines in developing countries.

"Germany is ready for a new chapter in the transatlantic partnership," Merkel concluded.

Macron: Practical steps needed to distribute vaccines

The French president also called for multilateralism to take on two main challenges — preservation of the climate and preservation of our democracies, in particular the by protecting the freedom of speech, but also the regulation of hate speech online.

"We need to find solutions to the inequalities with our neighbors," Macron also said.

One key element of this, he explained, is to enable access to vaccines for poorer countries of the world. To this end he proposed that the EU and US deliver 13 million doses to Africa in order to fully vaccinate the continents 6.5 million health workers. This number "represents 0.43% of the vaccines that we have," Macron explained.

He supported the direct donation of vaccine doses over just funding with money. He warned that this would just end with those countries using the money to buy vaccines from China and Russia.

Watch video 01:31 Macron: 'We need to find solutions to inequalities'

Time to look for hope

MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger spoke during the opening of the conference. "Today we find that Europe is surrounded by a ring of fire," he told the online audience.

"Great power competition has made a serious comeback. The rules based international order … is under attack."

He referred to the topic of the previous year's conference: "Westlessness," the idea that the the world and in particular the West, was getting "less rules-based, less value-driven."

The past 12 months seemed to have confirmed this warning, he said, but Ischinger posed a new message of hope, "beyond Westlessness."

"Today let's focus on the hopes, going forward… How can we rebuild the trans-Atlantic partnership?"

Call for global multilateral cooperation

The Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres laid out a series of problems facing the world, including the coronavirus pandemic, but also climate catastrophe, inequality, a pushback against women's rights, and the erosion of the nuclear armaments agreement, "2021 must be the year to get back on track."

He called for a global vaccination plan to tackle COVID-19 — meaning that major powers share their oversupply of vaccines as well as the sharing of licenses and technology.

He warned that a failure to vaccinate the whole world may lead to new mutations which come back to haunt the counries that manage to vaccinate their populations first.

His second priority was to reach net zero carbon emissions. "More than 70% of the world economy has committed to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Let's expand this coalition to 90%," the UN chief said.

Thirdly he urged an easing in geopolitical tensions, a necessary step for solving the issues the whole world is facing. "We cannot solve the biggest problems when the biggest powers are at odds."

Guterres also called for a ceasefire, not just in the traditional sense, but also in domestic arenas, highlighting the issues of violence against women.

Bill Gates: Reduce vaccine inequity

Bill Gates also spoke, a year after he warned the conference of the threat of global pandemics. He called it a "tragedy" that the world had not prepared itself properly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He laid out a plan to invest in capacities for research and manufacture of vaccines and drugs to battle not only COVID-19, but other common infections.

"We have to be thankful to Germany who's led the calls for this COVAX," Gates said, in reference to the global shared vaccine procurement program aimed at providing jabs for low- and middle-income countries.

He believed that with current production and investment, vaccinations in the developing world would be six to eight months behind the richer countries.

Ghebreyesus: We are succeeding against COVID

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ahanom Ghebreyesus reminded the audience of his warnings of coronavirus from a year ago, but focused on the need to ensure global vaccination equity.

The WHO tweeted parts of his speech, including his remarks of how the COVID-19 pandemic "is an uneven pandemic."

The WHO chief gave three demands in order to fully realize the power of the global vaccination drive: funding and donations of doses to COVAX, full vaccination information from the manufacturers and for people to call for vaccine equity.

"The longer it takes to suppress the virus everywhere, the more opportunity it has to change in ways that could make vaccines less effective… we could end up back at square one," he warned.

He considered the global battle against COVID-19 to be succeeding, but in regards to the tools we now have to fend off the virus, Ghebreyesus said: "We must make sure we use those tools effectively, which means using them in all countries to protect the most at risk groups."

But he also warned viewers and participants of the dangers of not uniting. "Please don't politicize this virus," he said.

This is a developing article, being updated and altered repeatedly during the event.