Munich Security Conference: Joe Biden tells EU 'America is back'

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has begun as world leaders meet online to discuss key security issues facing the world.

The list of speakers includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General Anotonio Guterres, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and French President Emannuel Macron among others.

Watch the MSC live on DW's YouTube channel starting at 15:00 UTC.

First US president appears at the MSC

Biden, Merkel and Macron appeared together. Biden use his time to affirmt he importance of the transatlantic partnership.

"I speak today as president of the United States and I'm sending a clear message to the world: America is back," Biden told the conference. "The transatlantic alliance is back."

"Let me erase any lingering doubt, the US will work closely with our EU partners," he said, but also welcomed the EU's "growing investment in military capabilities."

The US president also warned of a struggle between those who push for more democracy and those who wish to end it.

"We are in the midst of a fundamental debate about the future and direction of our world. We are at an inflection point, between those who argue that given all the challenges we face, from the fourth industrial revolution to the global pandemic, that autocracy is the best way forward. And those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting these challenges."

Biden looked to China and spoke of the economic threats the industrial power poses and he called for Chinese companies to be held to the same standards as US companies.

"We have to push back against the Chinese government's abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system."

He also warned of the threats posed by Russia and what he considered an attempt to weaken democratic systems of governance.

"The Kremlin attacks our democracies and weaponizes corruption to try to undermine our system of governance."

The new US president also pointed out some of his reversals of Trump's moves such as ending the withdrawal of US troops from Germany and his reinstatement of the US in the Paris Agreement, effective as of Friday. He also spoke of diplomatic means of addressing Iran's nuclear developments after Trump pulled the country out of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Time to look for hope

MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger spoke during the opening of the conference. "Today we find that Europe is surrounded by a ring of fire," he told the online audience.

"Great power competition has made a serious comeback. The rules based international order … is under attack."

He referred to the topic of the previous year's conference: "Westlessness," the idea that the the world and in particular the West, was getting "less rules-based, less value-driven."

The past 12 months seemed to have confirmed this warning, he said, but Ischinger posed a new message of hope, "beyond Westlessness."

"Today let's focus on the hopes, going forward… How can we rebuild the trans-Atlantic partnership?"

Call for global multilateral cooperation

The Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres laid out a series of problems facing the world, including the coronavirus pandemic, but also climate catastrophe, inequality, a pushback against women's rights, and the erosion of the nuclear armaments agreement, "2021 must be the year to get back on track."

He called for a global vaccination plan to tackle COVID-19 — meaning that major powers share their oversupply of vaccines as well as the sharing of licenses and technology.

He warned that a failure to vaccinate the whole world may lead to new mutations which come back to haunt the counries that manage to vaccinate their populations first.

His second priority was to reach net zero carbon emissions. "More than 70% of the world economy has committed to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Let's expand this coalition to 90%," the UN chief said.

Thirdly he urged an easing in geopolitical tensions, a necessary step for solving the issues the whole world is facing. "We cannot solve the biggest problems when the biggest powers are at odds."

Guterres also called for a ceasefire, not just in the traditional sense, but also in domestic arenas, highlighting the issues of violence against women.

Bill Gates: Reduce vaccine inequity

Bill Gates also spoke, a year after he warned the conference of the threat of global pandemics. He called it a "tragedy" that the world had not prepared itself properly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He laid out a plan to invest in capacities for research and manufacture of vaccines and drugs to battle not only COVID-19, but other common infections.

"We have to be thankful to Germany who's led the calls for this COVAX," Gates said, in reference to the global shared vaccine procurement program aimed at providing jabs for low- and middle-income countries.

He believed that with current production and investment, vaccinations in the developing world would be six to eight months behind the richer countries.

Ghebreyesus: We are succeeding against COVID

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ahanom Ghebreyesus reminded the audience of his warnings of coronavirus from a year ago, but focused on the need to ensure global vaccination equity.

The WHO tweeted parts of his speech, including his remarks of how the COVID-19 pandemic "is an uneven pandemic."

The WHO chief gave three demands in order to fully realize the power of the global vaccination drive: funding and donations of doses to COVAX, full vaccination information from the manufacturers and for people to call for vaccine equity.

"The longer it takes to suppress the virus everywhere, the more opportunity it has to change in ways that could make vaccines less effective… we could end up back at square one," he warned.

He considered the global battle against COVID-19 to be succeeding, but in regards to the tools we now have to fend off the virus, Ghebreyesus said: "We must make sure we use those tools effectively, which means using them in all countries to protect the most at risk groups."

But he also warned viewers and participants of the dangers of not uniting. "Please don't politicize this virus," he said.

What to expect from the MSC

The event has taken place every year since 1963, but 2021's full physical event is postponed. Instead, world leaders will join a series of videoconferences running for slightly over three hours on Friday, which you can follow live on DW TV and on our YouTube channel.

This year's conference is occurring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change and rising international tensions.

President Biden will be the first sitting US president to talk during the event, but it is not his first time as he also spoke during his time as vice-president, and most recently in 2019 when gearing up for his campaign.

The European Union is also looking for renewed closer ties with the US after tense relations with Donald Trump's administration.

This is a developing article, being updated and altered repeatedly during the event.