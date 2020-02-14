Munich Security Conference: France's Macron envisions new era of European strength

"We cannot always go through the United States, no, we have to think in a European way as well," French President Emmanuel Macron said on stage at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday as he continued a theme of his presidency: projecting bold European sovereignty onto the international stage.

He was referring specifically to Europe's nuclear assets, pointing out a key difference to the Cold War era when Europe's nuclear shield was primarily coordinated by the US. "Now we have to be able to say clearly that if we want a sovereign Europe, if we want to protect our citizens, then we do need to look at that aspect, also with a view to Germany," he said.

The UK's exit from the European Union has shifted added responsibility onto France. Though the UK and France are of course still NATO partners, along with the US and Germany, France is now the only nuclear power in the EU, which leaves the Paris government balancing its nuclear defense strategy between, as Macron put it, "the ambitions of NATO and Europe."

Two pillars, but a sovereign Europe

During an hour-long Q&A session hosted by MSC chairperson Wolfgang Ischinger, Macron said he was "convinced that we need a much stronger Europe in defense."

But he was careful to correct what he saw as a misunderstanding: Greater European military cooperation, which was necessary "due to reasons of sovereignty," was "not a project against NATO or instead of NATO." "I've said it before: Common security in Europe has two pillars, and one of these pillars is NATO and the other one is a Europe of defense," he said.

While Macron believed Europe required "the ability to act" independently, he felt nuclear issues needed to be managed in cooperation with NATO. "In this framework we're willing to conduct joint exercises," he said. "Because the goal of that is a joint strategic culture."

Though he acknowledged that Europe and the US shared many values ("this is why we fought numerous wars together"), he said it was clear that Europe and the US also had different interests.

"We need some freedom of action in Europe," he told MSC delegates. "We need to develop our own strategy. We don't have the same geographic conditions (as the US), not the same ideas about social equilibrium, about social welfare. There are ideals we have to defend. Mediterranean policy: that is a European thing, not a trans-Atlantic thing, and the same goes for Russia — we need a European policy, not just a trans-Atlantic policy."

'I'm not a man of frustration'

These statements echoed what had been said on Friday by the MSC's high-profile German participants: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The latter called for the "construction of a European security and defense union as a strong, European pillar of NATO."

There was a notable effort to assuage some of the friction between France and Germany in recent years, particularly over what many saw as Germany's failure to respond to Macron's famous 2017 "Sorbonne speech" about his vision for Europe.



On Saturday, the French president adopted an easy attitude over the state of bilateral relations. "I'm not a man of frustration, you know," he joked. "I remember several approaches or proposals made by Germans years or decades ago waiting for French answers. We have a story of proposals waiting for answers."



He then pointed to all the progress that had been made on Franco-German military cooperation over the last few years, such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS): "We launched a series of bilateral approaches, and we launched a series of new initiatives on a European scale," he said.

"I think the big question we have now together is the magnitude of the answer, and the speediness," he added.

