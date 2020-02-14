Munich Security Conference: Diplomats meet on Libya conflict

About a dozen foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations gathered to discuss new steps to end the conflict in Libya at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

The meeting, chaired by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the United Nations representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, was set to reconsider the implementation of measures agreed on at asummit in Berlin last month.

Watch video 26:05 Share Power struggle in Libya: Does peace have a chance? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3WjRj Power struggle in Libya: Does peace have a chance?

"It is now a matter of implementing step by step what was decided in Berlin," Maas said. On Wednesday, the UN Security Council endorsed a 55-point road map for ending the civil war, and condemned the rise in violence in Libya.

Foreign ministers of the European Union are also expected to discuss the situation in Libya in another meeting on Monday, particularly as it pertains to considering whether and how to have naval ships enforce the UN arms embargo against the North African country.

Contentious Berlin summit

At last month's summit, 16 states and organizations agreed to end outside interference in the ongoing civil war. The steps that were supposed to be taken were a ceasefire, compliance with an arms embargo and continuing negotiations between the warring factions.

However, arms deliveries to the North African country have so far continued, a move that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dubbed a "scandal"at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York earlier this month.

"They committed not to interfere in the Libyan process and they committed not to send weapons or participate in any way in the fighting," he said. "The truth is that the Security Council (arms) embargo remains violated," he said.

Read more:Several countries violated Libya arms embargo since Berlin summit: UN

About 35 heads of state and government and almost 100 foreign and defense ministers are attending the 56th edition of the conference this weekend.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/aw (dpa, AP)