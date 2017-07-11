 Munich hits back over Dubai Oktoberfest plans | News | DW | 30.04.2021

News

Munich hits back over Dubai Oktoberfest plans

The city of Munich released a terse statement distancing itself from reports about an Oktoberfest event in Dubai. Other businesses expressed bewilderment with the plans.

  • Two photos: A panorama of Dubai, and people celebrating at Oktoberfest in Munich

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Munich's Oktoberfest was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020; the situation remains unclear for 2021. Meanwhile, Dubai, which is holding its World Expo this year, is reportedly planning its own version of the famous beer festival at the Dubai Marina. According to reports, it would start on October 7, and instead of the usual two weeks of the German version, it would last six months.

  • Thousands of Oktoberfest-goers in beer tent.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Munich, Germany

    Social distancing is definitely not a part of the traditional Oktoberfest concept. The festival, which attracted 6.3 visitors in 2019, gathers thousands of people celebrating in beer tents. Munich's mayor, Dieter Reiter, recently said he hardly saw how the folk festival could be held this year. Meanwhile, Dubai is not the only city that's promoted an event with the "Oktoberfest" label.

  • Wanren Square of Golden Sands Beach at the 27th Qingdao International Beer Festival.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Qingdao, China

    Every year, thousands of people attend the Qingdao International Beer Festival, or Asian Oktoberfest, in Qingdao city in Shandong province in eastern China. Attendees get to taste over 200 different beers from more than 40 international brewers. This year's festivities will take place from late July through August 2021.

  • Justin Trudeau taps the keg at the Kitchner-Waterloo Oktoberfest in Canada.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada

    Kitchener and Waterloo in the Canadian province Ontario have jointly hosted an annual Oktoberfest since 1969. Visitors usually have the opportunity to attend one of more than 40 events. After a "virtual" version of the festival last year, organizers are hoping for a return to normal in 2021. Shown here: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opening ceremonies in 2016 by tapping the first keg.

  • People perform traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest dance in a street in Melbourne, Australia.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Melbourne, Australia

    Melbourne held its first ever Oktoberfest street parade on September 16, 2017. Up to fifty participants dressed in traditional Bavarian lederhosen and dirndls celebrated in the streets of the city's South Wharf district. Among the performances: thigh-slapping, yodelling, and pork knuckle-eating.

  • People celebrate Oktoberfest in the Festhalle during the 44th Oktoberfest celebrations in Helen, Georgia, USA.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Helen, USA

    Since 1970, residents of Helen in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia have organized an annual Oktoberfest for the local community. Modeled on a traditional Bavarian town, Helen normally attracts up to two million visitors a year from around the United States.

  • The Oktoberfest area of the German town of Blumenau in Brazil.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Blumenau, Brazil

    If you go to this small town in southern Brazil, you may wonder whether you are still in South America. Founded by German immigrants in 1850, Blumenau has retained its distinctive Bavarian character throughout the years. Residents host one of the largest annual Oktoberfest celebrations in the entire continent.

  • Men play musical instruments at the Oktoberfest celebrations in El Cajon in California.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    El Cajon, USA

    In sunny El Cajon near San Diego, residents normally come together every October to enjoy bratwurst, potato salad, and German beer as part of their own Oktoberfest celebrations. Shown here, the German band Guggenbach-Baum joined the celebrations in pre-pandemic times, performing traditional Bavarian festive music.

  • Two dachshund stop and check each other out during the 9th heat of the Running of the Wieners.

    Oktoberfest around the world

    Cincinnati, USA

    Billed as the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the US, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati was first held in 1976. The festival traditionally kicks off with the "Running of the Wieners," where some 100 dachhunds wearing a hot dog bun costume race against each other. Another quirky yearly event is the World's Largest Chicken Dance. It's still unclear whether it will be held in its normal format in 2021.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Elizabeth Grenier


The city of Munich on Friday distanced itself from apparent plans to hold an Oktoberfest event in Dubai.

Officials in the southern German city particularly took issue with media reports that implied the official festival was "moving" elsewhere this year.

"Oktoberfest is a Munich original and takes place exclusively in Munich," the city statement read.

"The organizer's plans for the event in Dubai, which have now been made public, are being carried out neither with the participation nor with the consent of the city of Munich," the statement added.

Exploring 'legal options'

Clemens Baumgärtner, the man in charge of organizing the Munich Oktoberfest, said although there was only a slim chance that the festival will be able to take place this year due to the pandemic, the idea of moving it to Dubai was "absolutely absurd."

"We will explore all our legal options to protect Munich's Oktoberfest," he told German news agency dpa.

For Munich businesses, there's no substitute for Oktoberfest

The business associations and groups in charge of providing beer, food and entertainment for the Oktoberfest in Munich said they knew nothing about the festival in Dubai.

"I don't know anyone who's going there," the head of Munich theatrical association, Peter Bausch, told dpa.

What are the Dubai Oktoberfest plans?

Reports on Thursday about an Oktoberfest in Dubai sparked confusion and wry remarks from social media users in Germany — including jokes about wearing lederhosen in the desert.

The as-yet-to-be-confirmed event is being organized and promoted by Charles Blume, who helps organize the Berlin Christmas market, as well as former Munich restaurateur Dirk Ippen, who now lives in Dubai.

The Dubai Oktoberfest seeks to mirror its namesake with dozens of beer tents, food stands, attractions and rides. The event boasts a celebrity attendee lineup including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson.

The event is slated to take place from early October through the end of March 2022 — running parallel to the World Expo in Dubai.

Last year's Oktoberfest in Munich was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Germany, people sitting in a beer garden

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Beer gardens — fun in the sun

    Beer gardens are more popular than ever during this coronavirus summer as they offer plenty of fresh air and space. These days you can find beer gardens all over Germany, but they were created in Bavaria at the beginning of the 19th century. Back then, brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the river Isar. They set up simple tables and benches for guests.

  • Germany, a woman in front of a shop selves filled with bottled beer in Berlin

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Spoilt for choice

    Germany is a beer country — and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients, German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week, a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: It's the fifth-largest beer brewing nation in the world. China is in first place.

  • Germany, a kiosk in the Ruhr area

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Beer can be bought round the clock

    In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen, and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets, and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water, now serves as an extension to city dweller's refrigerators, because the kiosk is never far away and almost always open.

  • Germany, corner pub Willi Mangler in Berlin

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    The corner pub — a temple of German beer culture

    Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after-work beer — freshly poured and unbeatably cheap.

  • Germany, football supporters in Munich

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Football and beer — a winning combination

    Beer puts football fans in a festive mood or consoles them when their team loses. Well, in normal times. But the coronavirus has also changed that. The new Bundesliga season is scheduled to start on September 18, possibly even with an audience. However, there will be a strict ban on alcohol in the stadiums. So there will be no more beer-fuelled songs from the fans.

  • Germany, people at the Oktoberfest in Munich

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    At traditional festivals, beer is a must

    Funfair stalls, brass bands, and "Schlager" music are the main ingredients of a traditional German festival. A challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer. Well at least until COVID-19 arrived. Even Germany's biggest folk festival can't take place this year; the Oktoberfest in Munich has been canceled, like so many other folk festivals.

  • Germany, people sitting in the Görlitzer Park in Berlin drinking beer

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    You can always have a beer

    Whether wedding celebration, exhibition opening or hanging out in the park — beer in Germany is always an appropriate beverage for almost any occasion and may also be legally consumed in public. For a long time, it was considered a man's drink, but now beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage among 19 to 24-year-olds — men and women alike.

  • Germany, beer garden at Weltenburg Abbey

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Bavaria — cradle of the Beer Purity Law

    In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages, the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey (pictured) on the Danube.

  • Germany, Georg-Augustin Schmidt at his micro-brewery Braustil in Frankfurt-am-Main

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Craft beer — modern brewing techniques

    Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt (pictured) and his micro-brewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt-am-Main. They produce small quantities of new, aroma-intensive varieties, often with organic ingredients and strong regional ties. The so-called craft beer scene is also booming in Hamburg and Berlin.

  • Germany, a beer seminar at the Grillakademie in Bochum

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    How it's done — beer brewing seminars

    Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

  • Germany, different shaped glasses with beer in them

    Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

    Every beer has its glass!

    To mark International Beer Day on August 7, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass; Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass; lager is served in a beer mug; followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier; the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew; the rounded glass for Pils beer; and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Cheers!

    Author: Christina Deicke


