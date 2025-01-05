Munich, Frankfurt flights canceled amid winter weather

Wintry weather conditions have caused flight disruptions at Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart airports amid warnings of freezing rain and black ice.

Snow and ice have impacted flight operations at three of Germany's major airports, with some flights having to be canceled.

"Due to the predicted weather conditions, flight operations are expected to be restricted and flights canceled on Sunday, January 5, especially in the morning,” Munich Airport said on its website.

Frankfurt Airport warned of similar disruptions and cancellations during the morning hours and advised travelers to check on the status of their flights before making their way to the airport.

Various flights had to be canceled at Frankfurt, including departures to famous European destinations such as Paris, Venice and Prague.

Of the 1090 take-offs and landings planned during the course of Sunday, 120 were canceled, a spokesman for the airport operator Fraport told German news agency DPA.

Stuttgart Airport in southwestern Germany also reported several delays due to the winter weather, although the runway had been cleared and was ready for operations. Some planes have to be de-iced before takeoff, delaying departure times.

A number of flights had to be delayed at Stuttgart airport due to the conditions Image: Marius Bulling/onw-images/dpa/picture alliance

Reduced visibility at airports

German news agency DPA cited a spokesperson for Munich Airport as saying that reduced visibility due to snowfall had led to longer intervals between take-offs and landings, while aircraft also needed to be de-iced.

The spokesman said that one runway was being kept open while the other was being cleared.

The German weather service has issued warnings of severe weather conditions, particularly in Bavaria, where freezing rain and black ice was expected.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB), meanwhile, also warned that the weather conditions were impacting some of its operations.

"Winter weather in the area #Frankfurt(M) is causing disruptions to Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services. This is leading to long delays and partial or complete cancellations of trains," DB said in a post on social media platform X.

kb/wd (dpa, DW sources)