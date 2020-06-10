 Munich: Car driven into group of people; police seeking vehicle and suspects | News | DW | 10.06.2020

News

Munich: Car driven into group of people; police seeking vehicle and suspects

A vehicle has been driven into a small crowd of people in the German city of Munich, before the occupants got out and attacked pedestrians. Three were injured. Police are looking for the car and its occupants.

Police car (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Plunert)

A vehicle drove deliberately into a group of people in the German city of Munich on Wednesday afternoon, police have reported.

Three people were injured, all of whom were taken to hospital.

"A car drove into a small group of people and its occupants got out and attacked the people, according to the current investigation," Munich's police force wrote on Twitter. "We are now looking for the vehicle. We do not believe there is any danger for you," they added.

The six occupants of the car "violently assaulted" the group of pedestrians, the Munich police told DPA news agency.

Police said that "a fair amount indicates that the people knew each other" at this early stage in the investigation.

"The search for the assailants is in full swing," the police spokesperson added.

Revenge attack?

The attack may have been a coordinated "revenge attack" by members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, German newspaper Bild reported.

Police also said that they had closed off the area where the incident took place, and warned that severe traffic delays and disruptions were likely.

The occupants of the vehicle along with the vehicle itself remained at large.

ed/msh (AFP, dpa)

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information.

