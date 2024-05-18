Munich airport disrupted due to climate protesters

Munich airport disrupted due to climate protestersMay 18, 2024
Police were deployed to the Munich airport on Saturday morning after climate activists, believed to be from the Last Generation movement, disrupted the hub in protest of climate policy.
"The airport is closed for security reasons because climate activists have stuck themselves to the have stuck to the taxiways," said an airport spokesperson.
Later, an airport representative said one of the two runways was open but there would be delays.
Initially, all the flights either had to be canceled or diverted to other airports.
Protests come during vacation days
The demonstration by the climate activists took place during one of the busiest travel periods
for the airport in southern Germany.
The airport was expecting to cater to at least 350,000 passengers expected from Friday to
Sunday — the first weekend of the Whitsun vacation.
More to follow...