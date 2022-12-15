  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
ScienceGlobal issues

Multitasking - How much can we do simultaneously?

2 hours ago

Can humans multitask? Scientists are examining how trying to do as many things as possible at the same time is affecting our brains - and our souls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L3Wf

Making phone calls while driving, checking social media at work, listening to music while studying, maintaining efficiency while working from home. Many companies still regard the capacity to multitask as a crucial workplace skill. But is this approach to work and life really effective? This documentary explores the phenomenon through a wide variety of disciplinary lenses, including kinesiology and neuroscience, occupational psychology, business management and sociology. The outcome: our brain is not designed to accomplish several complex tasks at the same time. Attempts to do so result in stress that can exert significant damage on particular regions of the brain -- its "grey matter", for example. This damage to the brain can also hurt the economy. A large-scale study involving companies from 20 sectors found that multitasking practices pushed turnover down by 25 per cent. But is there any way to escape the pressure vortex?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo "DocFilm"

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Most of the buildings in Borodianka, a small town on an important access road to Kyiv, have been destroyed by Russian bombings in the first months of the Russian invasion

Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human RightsDecember 15, 202202:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics4 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

BusinessDecember 15, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage