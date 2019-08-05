Multiple victims in Texas shooting spree, police say

Texas police said a gunman has been shot dead by authorities following a spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday.

"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police said on Facebook.

Previously, authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the area. Around 20 people have been hurt, including a police officer and a public safety officer who were both shot and are receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds, Jerry Morales, the mayor of Midland, told CNN.

"We are hoping it is one shooter and that we have contained him," Morales said, adding that a motive for the shooting had not been established.

Midland police asked the people to stay in indoors.

It was not immediately clear if the attacker killed in Odessa was acting alone.

Authorities cited reports earlier on Saturday of an active shooter at a local Home Depot store. They also a postal truck had been hijacked.

The latest shooting comes less than a month after a man killed 22 people in Texas city of El Paso, in an apparently racially motivated attack.

More to come...