 Multiple victims in Texas shooting spree, police say | News | DW | 31.08.2019

News

Multiple victims in Texas shooting spree, police say

A shooter has been shot and killed after a rampage in the US state of Texas that killed at least five people and injured 21 more. Police had said the suspect had hijacked a postal van and was targeting "random people."

Pickup truck with bullet holes in Texas (AFP/HO)

Texas police said a gunman has been shot dead by authorities following a spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa that resulted in at least five deaths and 21 more people injured on Saturday.

"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police said on Facebook.

The gunman was described by police as a white male in his mid-30s.

Previously, authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the area. A police officer and a public safety officer were among those shot and are receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds, Jerry Morales, the mayor of Midland, told CNN.

"We are hoping it is one shooter and that we have contained him," Morales said, adding that a motive for the shooting had not been established.

One attacker, two cars

At a press conference, Odessa officer Steve Rogers said the rampage started after a traffic stop, but said he was unable to shed any light on the suspect's motive.

Police initially assumed two shooters were involved in the attack, but later said it was likely one person travelling in two different vehicles during the rampage.

Authorities cited reports earlier on Saturday of an active shooter at a local Home Depot store. They also a postal truck had been hijacked.

The latest shooting comes less than a month after a man killed 22 people in Texas city of El Paso, in an apparently racially motivated attack.

More to come...

dj/xx (AP, dpa, Reuters)

El Paso shooter said to have deliberately targeted 'Mexicans'

The suspect in last Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso has told police he was targeting 'Mexicans' in the attack. Authorities believe he wrote a racist screed decrying a 'Hispanic invasion' of the US. (10.08.2019)  

Deadly mass shootings in the US

Mass shootings have become common tragedies in the US, where guns kill roughly 30,000 per year. From movie theaters to schools, mass shootings can occur at any place where large numbers of people are gathered. (09.11.2018)  

USA nach Anschlägen | Donald Trump, Präsident & Ehefrau Melania in Morristown

Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings 05.08.2019

The US president said he supports increased mental health assessments to prevent more attacks. He also advocated restricted access to violent video games and stronger criminal punishments for shootings.

Proteste gegen Waffengewalt in den USA

Gun control protests across the US demand action from Congress 18.08.2019

The "Recess Rallies" are calling on Congress to end the country's hundreds of mass shootings every year. House Democrats plan to end the summer break early to begin work on gun legislation.

USA Anschlag in El Paso

8chan goes dark after US mass shootings 05.08.2019

Perpetrators of mass shootings in the US have used the website to disseminate white nationalist propaganda. A cybersecurity firm has withdrawn its services to 8chan, saying: "They have proven themselves to be lawless."

