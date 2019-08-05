Multiple victims in Texas shooting spree, police say

Texas police said a gunman has been shot dead by authorities following a spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa that resulted in at least five deaths and 21 more people injured on Saturday.

"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police said on Facebook.

The gunman was described by police as a white male in his mid-30s.

Previously, authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the area. A police officer and a public safety officer were among those shot and are receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds, Jerry Morales, the mayor of Midland, told CNN.

"We are hoping it is one shooter and that we have contained him," Morales said, adding that a motive for the shooting had not been established.

One attacker, two cars

At a press conference, Odessa officer Steve Rogers said the rampage started after a traffic stop, but said he was unable to shed any light on the suspect's motive.

Police initially assumed two shooters were involved in the attack, but later said it was likely one person travelling in two different vehicles during the rampage.

Authorities cited reports earlier on Saturday of an active shooter at a local Home Depot store. They also a postal truck had been hijacked.

The latest shooting comes less than a month after a man killed 22 people in Texas city of El Paso, in an apparently racially motivated attack.

