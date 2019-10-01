 Multiple stabbings in British city of Manchester | News | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Multiple stabbings in British city of Manchester

Counter-terrorism police are investigating multiple stabbings at a UK shopping center. One man in his 40s has been arrested.

Screen shot from a video showing three police people running inside the Arndale shopping center, Manchester.

Five people have been stabbed at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester. Counter-terrorism detectives are now investigating.

The center has been evacuated and a man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, according to a Greater Manchester police in a statement.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police statement said "several" people were stabbed and North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were at the scene.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," said Greater Manchester Police.

Greater Manchester Police said it is keeping an "open mind about the motivation" behind the incident.

Videos on social media show heavy police presence and one man being tasered by police.

More to come.

kmm (AFP/Reuters)

Related content

Manchester Security Personal blockt die Türen

Security incident at Conservative Party conference 01.10.2019

Police were seen entering the Manchester venue hosting the annual Conservative Party conference, after a reported scuffle involving a senior MP. Part of the "International Lounge" was put on lockdown.

Bastian Schweinsteiger retires from football 09.10.2019

Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has hung up his boots. The 2014 World cup winner made his name at Bayern Munich where he won 8 Bundesliga titles, 7 German Cups and the Champions League. In the twilight of his career, Schweini moved to Manchester United and Chicago Fire.

Manchester Parteitag der Konservativen

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done' 29.09.2019

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government.

Advertisement