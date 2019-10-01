Multiple stabbings in British city of Manchester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, according to a Greater Manchester police statement.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The police statement said "several" people were stabbed.

"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman at the North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

The stabbings took place at the Arndale shopping center in the city center. The center has been evacuated.

Videos on social media show heavy police presence and one man being tasered by police.

More to come.