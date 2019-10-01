Multiple stabbings in British city of Manchester

Emergency personnel have responded to treat multiple stabbing victims at a shopping center in the British city of Manchester.
The stabbings took place at the Arndale shopping center in the city center. The center has been evacuated.
One man in his forties has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, according to a police statement.
"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman at the North West Ambulance Service said.
Videos on social media show heavy police presence and one man being tasered by police.
More to come.