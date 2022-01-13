 Multiple sclerosis caused by Epstein-Barr-Virus — study | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 13.01.2022

Science

Multiple sclerosis caused by Epstein-Barr-Virus — study

Researchers say Epstein-Barr-Virus is a main cause of MS, which affects 2.8 million people worldwide. New treatments and prevention may now be possible.

Illustration of the Epstein-Barr-Virus

US researchers see a link between Epstein-Barr-Virus infections, which causes glandular fever, and multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable condition — an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system, the brain and spinal cord.  

MS tends to hit people in the prime of their lives. In most cases, the disease starts when those afflicted are between 20 and 40 years old.  

It can be mild but can also turn into a lifelong disability, affecting a person's vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance. 

And until now researchers have not known conclusively what causes MS. There are treatments to make living with MS better, perhaps easier, but there is no cure.

 

But that may change now that researchers say they have found a link between Epstein-Barr-Virus and MS. That could open the door to better treatments and even preventative measures. 

Infographic number of people with MS worldwide is 2.8 million

The link between Epstein-Barr-Virus and MS

In a study conducted in the United States, researchers say they found that the Epstein-Barr-Virus (EBV) was definitely associated with all but one of 801 cases of multiple sclerosis.  

The researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 10 million US military employees and identified 801 people with multiple sclerosis. They then analyzed those blood samples — from the people with MS — for EBV antibodies. That would indicate whether those people had ever had an EBV infection.   

Epstein-Barr-Virus causes glandular fever, which commonly affects teenagers and young adults. It causes swollen glands and sore throat, and you usually only get it once in your life.  

Watch video 03:32

Living with multiple sclerosis

Among those US military personnel, 35 people with MS showed no EBV antibodies in an initial blood sample. But the researchers say that 34 of those 35 people later tested positive for EBV antibodies. 

Only one of the 801 people with MS ultimately tested negative for EBV antibodies.  

The most important indicator appears to be that those people who had initially tested negative for EBV antibodies also tested negative for multiple sclerosis at the time of the blood sample. It was only after those people experienced an EBV infection that they developed MS, which was also then detected by the researchers.

So, the researchers seem confident there is a link between EBV and MS. What they still don't know, however, is EBV's precise mechanism — or what it does exactly to cause MS and why.

EBV does not automatically mean MS

It's important to note that while about 90% of people contract EBV or glandular fever at some point in their lives, only very few develop multiple sclerosis. 

However, experts say the new research and its data are significant. 

"The study uses epidemiological methods to assess the risk of developing MS after an infection with the Epstein-Barr-Virus. And the authors conclude that the risk of developing MS is 32 times higher among people who have had EBV than those who have not," said Henri-Jacques Delecluse, a leading researcher at the German Cancer Research Center. "That is a significant number. It's the sort of risk we see for lung cancer among smokers."    

Watch video 05:08

Cliff diver with multiple sclerosis

But Roland Martin, a leading researcher at University Hospital Zurich, says it's too early to conclude that EBV is the main cause of MS. 

"The methodology is good and solid, and you could conclude that EBV is the main cause of MS," said Martin. "But for me, that goes too far. Over the past 20 years, our data has indicated that MS has a complex genetic background, one that can make you more prone to developing MS." 

So, it may not only be EBV or genetics, but a combination of the two.  

Symptoms: What should you do if you're concerned?

As with every health issue: For the best advice, ask a medical professional or a doctor you trust if you're concerned. 

Symptoms for multiple sclerosis can differ from person to person. But they can include the following:  

  • Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs 
  • Electric-shock sensations when you move your neck 
  • Tremors or lack of coordination when you walk 
  • Problems with vision, double vision and pain in your eyes 
  • Slurred speech 
  • Fatigue 
  • Dizziness 
  • Problems with sexual, bowel and bladder function 

The study is published in the journal Science.

  • A child's drawing of the coronavirus, with an evil frown and wearing a crown

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Virus with a crown

    May we present: The coronavirus! This is how 10-year-old Andrej from Russia views SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and is behind the pandemic that's had the world in its grip for almost two years now. The name for this virus family is derived from the Latin "corona" for crown. It was first used in 1968 and refers to the spike proteins on the virus' surface.

  • Enlarged 3D image of the SARS-Cov-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    The real deal

    And this is what the novel coronavirus actually looks like. Each SARS-CoV-2 particle is about 80 nanometers in diameter. Each particle contains a ball of RNA, the virus’s genetic code. That is protected by spike protein, the protusions that gave the virus its name. SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. More on that later.

  • Electron microscope image of Sars-CoV-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    An airborne virus

    SARS-CoV-2 particles are transferred through droplets and aerosols that a person emits when they breathe, cough or talk. That's why face masks have become ubiquitous during the pandemic: Health authorities recommend citizens wear them to stop the spread of the virus. It can also be transmitted via contaminated surfaces.

  • Electron microscope image of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Entering human cells

    SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike proteins to bind with a protein on the surface of cells. That sets off chemical changes, which allow the virus’s RNA to enter the cell (green in this image). The virus then forces the cell to make copies of its RNA. A single cell can produce tens of thousands of new virus particles (purple in this image) like this, which then infect other healthy cells.

  • Cells infected with SARS-Cov-2 in an electron microscope image

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    New to humans

    Another electron microscope image of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles (red). The virus behind our current pandemic isn't too different from viruses like the ones causing the flu or common cold. But before 2019, human immune systems hadn't seen this particular strain before, which is why no one had built up immunity.

  • Microscopic image of SARS-CoV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    SARS-CoV: The first coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century

    The first time this century that humanity came in contact with a coronavirus was in China in 2002. In March 2003, the WHO issued a global alert warning of atypical pneumonia spreading quickly. SARS, or severe accute respiratory syndrome, spread to roughly 30 countries, but not all of these recorded deaths. The WHO declared the epidemic contained in July 2003.

  • Electron microscope image of MERS virus particles

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    MERS-CoV, another coronavirus family member

    In 2012, researchers discovered MERS-CoV, a novel coronavirus, after genome sequencing of samples from people who had fallen ill with a new flu-like illness. This illness came to be known as MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, after where the first outbreak occurred. It is less infectious than COVID-19. Transmission usually occurs among family members or in healthcare settings.

  • Electron microscope image of a T-cell attacked by HIV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    HIV: The other pandemic

    The HI-virus (here in yellow), attacks the immune system, for examples T-cells (here in blue). Like SARS-CoV-2, it's an RNA-based virus. If left untreated, it'll weaken the immune system until it can't fight infections anymore. HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids like semen or blood. There's no vaccine, but there's medication that brings down the viral load and stops AIDS from breaking out.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


