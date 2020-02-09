Multiple people dead in Canada shooting rampage

An armed man in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia shot dead multiple people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, local media reported on Sunday.

Another police officer was injured in the incident that took place in the coastal town of Portapique, 130 km (80 miles) north of the provincial capital, Halifax.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dubbed it "a terrible situation."

The suspected shooter, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was shot dead at a gas station, according to local media reports. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had earlier said the gunman was arrested after a car chase.

Police stated earlier Sunday the suspect was wearing a police uniform and was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle, but later said he was "believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV," traveling southbound on a highway.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters. "I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia."

