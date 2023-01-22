Multiple casualties reported in California mass shooting

The shooting took place near a Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey Park.

Multiple people were shot in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Police sources cited by the AP news agency said nine people were killed.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the newspaper said.

Footage posted on social media showed police cars at the scene, with several streets cordoned off.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 11 kilometers (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

nm/dj (Reuters, AP)