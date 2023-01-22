  1. Skip to content
A police car at the site of a shooting in Monterey Park
Police in Monterey Park were responding to calls that multiple people had been shotImage: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeUnited States of America

Multiple casualties reported in California mass shooting

8 minutes ago

The shooting took place near a Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey Park.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY6k

Multiple people were shot in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to a law enforcement source cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Police sources cited by the AP news agency said nine people were killed.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the newspaper said.

Footage posted on social media showed police cars at the scene, with several streets cordoned off.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 11 kilometers (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

nm/dj (Reuters, AP)

