Multiple casualties in downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have said one woman was killed and 13 others were wounded on Sunday when a gunman opened fire in the city's Greektown neighborhood.

Police said it was too early to comment on the motives behind the attack. The shooting comes amid a rise in gun violence in Canada's largest metropolis this year.

What we know so far:

An adult woman was killed and 13 others were wounded in the shooting, which was carried out with a handgun.

A "young girl" is among those wounded and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The alleged gunman, who was not included in the number of victims, is dead.

The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack, which took place around 10:00 p.m. (0200 GMT) in the Greektown neighborhood.

Witnesses told local media they heard around 20 shots fired as well as the sound of a weapon being reloaded.

Emergency crews worked to evacuate people from the area near the shooting

'Horrific act of gun violence'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a message of solidarity with the victims following the shooting, writing: "My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the shooting on Sunday shows that there is "evidence of a gun problem" in the city.

"Guns are too readily available to too many people," Tory told reporters a few hours after the shooting took place.

Rise in Toronto shootings: Toronto has been on high alert due to a recent spate of shootings. The city deployed hundreds of additional police officers on Friday to try to tackle the violence, which city officials have blamed on gangs. So far this year, Toronto has seen over 200 shootings, almost two dozen of which have been deadly.

The city was also shaken by an attack in April where a man, who was targeting women, drove a van into a crowd of people, killing ten.

