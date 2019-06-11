Multiple arrests at Moscow protests over journalist's arrest

Police warned that a march against police framing a journalist would be illegal. Protesters marched regardless and were met with a heavy response.
More than 20 people were arrested in Moscow on Wednesday as people protested against the arrest of a journalist.
Ivan Golunov was arrested last week on reportedly trumped-up drug charges, but was released following an unusually vocal backlash in Russia and internationally.
Golunov vowed to continue his investigative work into corruption and graft.
Despite his release, people continued to protest on Wednesday, calling for police involved to be punished. Authorities warned that the demonstration would be illegal.
DW correspondent Emily Sherwin reported that a heavy police presence was in force to send a message.
aw/rc (Reuters, AFP)
