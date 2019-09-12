 Mugabe mourners injured at Zimbabwe viewing | News | DW | 12.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mugabe mourners injured at Zimbabwe viewing

Several people have been injured in a crush to see Robert Mugabe's body at a viewing in Harare. The incident comes as uncertainty over his final resting place highlights tensions between his family and the government.

Police grapple with mourners at a public viewing of Robert Mugabe's body at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Hadebe)

A crowd of mourners eager to get a look at the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabehave surged past a police cordon, with several people injured in the pushing and shoving.

The incident occurred during the first of several days of public viewing at Rufaro Stadium in the capital, Harare, on Thursday. Mugabe's body, which was brought to the stadium by a military helicopter, was displayed in a partially open casket as thousands of adoring fans filed past.

At one point, mourners knocked down barricades and rushed toward the casket as his wife, Grace Mugabe, seated at a podium near the casket, looked on. Security forces attempted to halt the rush, beating mourners back with truncheons.

Several people were carried off on stretchers and others were treated at the site by Red Cross workers. Mugabe's body, accompanied by his wife, was eventually flown to his nearby Blue Roof residence.

Watch video 00:52

Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero

Rest in peace, but where?

There has been a great deal of uncertainty over Mugabe's final resting place since his body was returned on Wednesday from Singapore, where he was seeking medical treatment.

The uncertainty has highlighted tensions between Zimbabwe's current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa — a former Mugabe ally who led a coup to oust him in November 2017 — and the former leader's family.

The tensions between the two camps stem from an inner-party conflict between Mugabe loyalists and pro-Mnangagwa factions within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

It was widely thought that Mugabe was grooming his wife to succeed him when he fired Mnangagwa in 2017. Mnangagwa was serving as vice president at the time.

Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace Mugabe (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/B. Curtis)

Mugabe's widow Grace, once seen as his potential successor, will remain with his body until it is buried

Government, family at odds

Mnangagwa's government previously announced that Mugabe would be buried at the national Heroes' Acre site in Harare after his state funeral on Saturday. But Mugabe's family has accused the government of attempting to hijack the ceremony, and has insisted on a private burial.

Though Mnangagwa has said he was still in discussions with Grace Mugabe over the burial, Mugabe's nephew, Leo, announced that the deposed leader will not be buried on Sunday as previously planned, and will definitely not be buried at the Heroes' Acre site.

He informed reporters gathered outside Blue Roof: "The family said they are going to have a private burial. We don't want the public to come. They [the family] don't want you to know where he is going to be buried. We are not witnessing a burial on Sunday. No date has been set for the burial."

Mnangagwa also addressed reporters at Blue Roof, saying: "We said we will bury him on Sunday, but how, it will be decided. The family will have the final say."

Watch video 02:34

Independence icon or authoritarian ruler?

Hero, or tyrant?

Zimbabwe is deeply divided over the legacy of Mugabe, who died on September 6 at age 95. He is revered by many as a hero that led his country to independence, freeing it from colonial rule in what was formerly known as Rhodesia. But others revile him as an authoritarian dictator that led the country to ruin.

When Mugabe took the oath of office at Rufaro Stadium on April 18, 1980, he raised the new national flag and lit the independence flame, heralding a new era for the country. 

Read more: Opinion: Africa's youth waiting for generational change

Though he brought access to health care and education to the country's black population, his economic mismanagement and tyrannical rule soon crippled the country. It is estimated that some 20,000 "dissidents" died under his iron fist, and his seizure of white-owned farms obliterated the economy.

Such measures sparked hyperinflation and shortages of food, drugs and fuel, and turned the strongman into an international pariah. Though his legacy as a liberator still rings loud across the continent, Zimbabweans continue to struggle with the disastrous economy that his 37-year rule left behind.

Watch video 01:44

'We are suffering': Life after Mugabe

js/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's

Zimbabwe’s commitments to respecting and upholding rights are under scrutiny as critics of the government are increasingly abducted and tortured. Such practices were common during the reign of Robert Mugabe. (29.08.2019)  

Opinion: Robert Mugabe's dead, but Zimbabwe's woes persist

Zimbabwe's youth felt betrayed by the greed of Robert Mugabe and his generation. The former autocrat may be dead, but there are those in government who carry on his legacy, Blessing Vava writes in this guest commentary. (06.09.2019)  

Opinion: Africa's youth waiting for generational change

Power shifts in The Gambia, Ghana and Zimbabwe in 2017 sparked hope among Africa's youth. But the outlook for 2018 is anything but rosy, says DW's Claus Stäcker. (30.12.2017)  

Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore, aged 95. He had been ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017. (06.09.2019)  

Robert Mugabe's body returns to divided Zimbabwe

The body of Zimbabwe founding leader Robert Mugabe has arrived back in the country, to be welcomed with a guard of honor. However, discord prevails over both the former strongman's legacy and his proposed burial site. (12.09.2019)  

Zimbabwe crisis deepens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe has struggled since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe's reign came to an end in 2017. Analysts describe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first year in office as a period of indecisive and experimental policies. (29.07.2019)  

Zimbabweans elated at prospect of Robert Mugabe downfall

After years of repression and economic woes, Zimbabweans have seized a moment of freedom. The streets of Harare have been filled with an emotional outpouring of joy and hope. (18.11.2017)  

Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa sacked

President Robert Mugabe's deputy and longtime ally Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired. First Lady Grace Mugabe, who had called for him to go, is now a step closer to becoming the next vice president. (06.11.2017)  

Mugabe's wife Grace says Zimbabwe president should name successor

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has urged her 93-year old husband to pick a leader to succeed him, which he has long refused to do. Robert Mugabe has already started campaigning for the next year's election. (27.07.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero  

Independence icon or authoritarian ruler?  

'We are suffering': Life after Mugabe  

Related content

Mugabes Leichnam in Simbabwe angekommen

Robert Mugabe's body returns to divided Zimbabwe 12.09.2019

The body of Zimbabwe founding leader Robert Mugabe has arrived back in the country, to be welcomed with a guard of honor. However, discord prevails over both the former strongman's legacy and his proposed burial site.

Mourning for Zimbabwe's Mugabe marred by dispute 12.09.2019

Relatives of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe have snubbed a plan to have him buried at a national monument. The squabbling over the location for Mugabe's funeral has even thrown into doubt the date of his burial.

Simbabwe Afrika Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe: Independence icon or authoritarian ruler? 06.09.2019

Robert Mugabe was Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader and held onto power for nearly four decades. He was ousted by his own military in 2017, and Zimbabweans celebrated. Reacting to Mugabe's death, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero.

Advertisement