MSC chairman Heusgen: 'Putin is in a big dilemma right now'

The Munich Security Conference, Germany's prestigious independent diplomatic forum, will next year be taken over by veteran German diplomat Christoph Heusgen. He is considered a man of clear words.
President Zelenskyy has accused Russia of bombing a hospital in Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable civilians to leave. The EU has agreed to sanction more oligarchs and officials. Follow DW for the latest.
Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.
The timing of the Munich Security Conference gave Germany a chance to underline its commitment to trans-Atlantic alliances. But the Ukrainian president warned that old international security structures are under threat.
