MSC 2025: Vance speech aggravates Europeans

MSC 2025: Vance speech aggravates EuropeansPublished February 14, 2025last updated February 15, 2025
What you need to know
- German defense minister criticizes JD Vance's 'not acceptable' remarks on European democracy
- US Vice President JD Vance says free speech is 'in retreat' in Europe, mass migration most urgent challenge for continent
- German President Steinmeier criticizes the Trump administration for ignoring 'established rules'
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warns that a failed Ukraine would 'weaken the United States'
- Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi says Beijing was prepared to fight back US 'bullying'
Follow below for the latest developments and DW coverage of the news from the Munich Security Conference held from February 14 to 16:
Munich Security Conference to continue Saturday
While closed-door meetings typically happen throughout the night at the Munich Security Conference, we're pausing our live coverage; thanks for following along.
We will have further reporting and analysis from the conference on Saturday.
US 'interference' in election 'disturbs' chancellor candidate Merz
After a provocative speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz aired his concerns about the direction of US foreign policy and said Washington is "openly interfering in an election" as the Germans prepare to go to the polls in less than 10 days.
In an interview with DW correspondent Michaela Kuefner, Merz said: "The American security guarantees are being called into question, the Americans are questioning democratic institutions, and they are interfering quite openly in an election, including in relation to democratic parties and their majorities."
In his speech, Vance said European governments were stamping down free speech, ignoring voters' concerns and were at risk of destroying democracy. That, Merz said, was disturbing.
"I have to say, it disturbs me," he continued. "It doesn't surprise me because they have talked about this before, but I firmly reject it. It is not the job of the American government to explain to us here in Germany how we should protect democratic institutions. And we will continue on our course."
During a private meeting in Munich, Merz said he and Vance discussed US tariffs, European defense capabilities and Russia's war in Ukraine.
"I made a suggestion to Vice President Vance that if the American government were to talk to the Russian government, the Europeans should be involved together with Ukraine," he said. "It would be expected that the Russian side would pledge to implement a ceasefire before negotiations. That would be a positive indication from the Russian side that they are seriously interested in peace in Ukraine."
Scholz airs frustration at Vance speech, defends Germany's AfD 'firewall'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his frustration after US Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments at the Munich Security Conference.
"What was said is irritating and cannot simply be dismissed and played down," Scholz told German public radio station Deutschlandfunk.
Earlier on Friday, Vance warned the European establishment against ignoring the will of voters, calling for an end to political "firewalls."
Germany is holding federal elections on February 23, and Scholz is lagging in the polls, but the German chancellor is a strong advocate of the "firewall" agreed by parties not to cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
"We need a firewall," affirmed Scholz. Germany is a democracy that was created out of opposition to the Nazis and fascism, Scholz added.
Scholz also said he is concerned about the future of the NATO military alliance. He said European countries would have to do more for their own defense as NATO-critic Donald Trump begins his second term as US president. There were, however, still signs that cooperation with the United States would remain possible, Scholz said.
Pistorius: Everybody in Germany and Europe can say whatever they want
In an interview with DW at the Munich Security Conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius doubled down on his criticism of US Vice President JD Vance's speech (see earlier entry below).
Vance said free speech was "in retreat" in Europe and Pistorius hit back, replying: ''It's about his opinion about democracies. And I said, 'No, this is not acceptable to accuse us [of] not being real democrats.' And I had to make that clear as a representative of a German government here in Munich.''
"Vice President Vance emphasized the relevance of democracy and freedom of opinion, and I reacted to his opinion with my opinion, especially because I'm convinced, deeply convinced, as a democrat in Germany and Europe, that our democracies are even more stable and as good as ever before," Pistorius said.
Regarding the specifics of Vance's accusation that free speech was being suppressed in Europe, Pistorius said: "Everybody in Germany and in Europe is able and is allowed to say his opinion wherever and whenever he wants."
Pistorius also refuted suggestions he was endangering US-European relations with his comments.
"I'm not afraid that the relationship between the US and Europe and Germany will take any damage from that because it is too strong for that."
Scholz joins chorus of disapproval regarding JD Vance's comments
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected US Vice President JD Vance's comments regarding the lack of democracy and free speech within Europe.
"I expressly reject what US Vice President Vance said at the Munich Security Conference," Scholz posted on X. "From the experience of National Socialism, the democratic parties in Germany have a common consensus: This is the firewall against extreme right-wing parties."
JD Vance meets AfD's Weidel
US Vice President JD Vance, who is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference and has not met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, held talks with the leader of the far-right AfD party near the security conference, according to German public broadcaster ZDF.
The talks with Alice Weidel, the AfD's top candidate in Germany's February 23 elections, were held outside the venue because the far-right party was not invited to the gathering, ZDF reported.
The AfD is under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence service on suspicion of being a right-wing extremist organization. Three of the party's state associations have been designated as proven as right-wing extremist.
Vance's office also confirmed the meeting between the vice president and Weidel.
Will Iran bow to Donald Trump's 'maximum pressure?'
Experts told DW on the sidelines of this year's Munich Security Conference that US President Donald Trump could combine military threats and economic sanctions to force Tehran to give up on its nuclear program.
India 'in favor of lasting peace' in Ukraine without 'blame game,' BJP Foreign Affairs head Vijay Chauthaiwale tells DW
Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of India's Foreign Affairs Department from the ruling BJP party, told DW's Chief International Editor Richard Walker that India is "in favor of lasting peace" in Ukraine "without going into a blame game."
Speaking about India-US relations, Chauthaiwale said they "have a tremendous potential to grow and develop in practically every sphere of world affairs" and India will take "appropriate decisions" on tariffs.
They may be allies, but there have been differences between the two nations, with US President Donald Trump this week describing Indian tariffs on US goods as "unfair." Trump has vowed "reciprocal" tariffs in response.
"Two best friends don't have to agree on every aspect," Chauthaiwale said.
On climate change, Chauthaiwale said India is "already ahead of its time in fulfilling its commitments" and climate protection will face "hurdles" now that the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement.
Chauthaiwale said he did not agree with Trump's comments that BRICS — the interstate association comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — "is dead."
Zelenskyy says he had a 'good' talk with Vance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he had a "good conversation" with US Vice President JD Vance.
"Our first meeting, not last, I'm sure," Zelenskyy said after the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We want the war to come to a close, we want the killing to stop," Vance said during the talks with Zelenskyy.
Shortly before sitting down with Vance, Zelenskyy said he would only agree to meet in-person with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Donald Trump.
Earlier at the conference in southern Germany, Vance suggested Europe needed to focus on migration while claiming freedom of speech is "in retreat" across the continent, comments which were strongly rebuked by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
JD Vance's speech felt like the United States was "trying to pick a fight" with Europe, "and we don't want to a pick a fight with our friends," Kallas said.
Germany's Pistorius says JD Vance remarks 'not acceptable'
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has heavily criticized JD Vance after the US vice president accused European governments of ignoring voter concerns on immigration and stamping down on free speech.
"Democracy was called into question by the US vice president for the whole of Europe earlier," Pistorius said at the Munich Security Conference. "He speaks of the annihilation of democracy. And if I have understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regions... that is not acceptable."
Pistorius accused Vance of painting a distorted picture of democracy.
With the German elections just over a week away, and the far-right AfD in second place in the polls, Pistorius poured scorn on the notion that free speech was being stymied.
Democracy means that "extremist parties such as the AfD can campaign quite normally, just like any other party."
"However, democracy does not mean that the loud minority is automatically right and determines the truth," Pistorius said.
Earlier, JD Vance said that free speech was "in retreat" in Europe while mass migration was a topic being underestimated by nations across the continent.
Zelenskyy says open to seeing Putin after Trump plan is negotiated
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would only agree to see Russian President Vladimir Putin after a plan on Ukraine is negotiated with US President Donald Trump.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Zelenskyy said that he was open to negotiations but expected any potential peace talks with Russia to be extremely difficult.
The Ukrainian president described acknowledging the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory as a "red line" that would never be recognized.
He believes that Trump is the key to ending the conflict in his country, telling reporters at the MSC that the US leader had given him his personal phone number during a call earlier this week.
"Yes, he gave me his telephone number," Zelenskyy said, adding that Trump had told the Ukrainian leader: "You can call anytime."
Watch more MSC speeches here
You can watch a livestream of today's speeches and roundtables at the MSC on the event's official website here.
DW will continue bringing you the latest key quotes from the event along with exclusive content, analysis and interviews.
China's Wang Yi asks US to work 'together,' but stresses preparedness to fight back
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi directly addressed his country's shaky relationship with the US, which has become even more tense since President Donald Trump's inauguration last month.
Addressing the Munich Security Conference in a conversation with the chair, Wang stressed that global challenges require the two countries to work together, adding that "we can't have conflict between China and the US."
The Chinese top diplomat described Beijing's US policy as "consistent and stable," but vowed to "resolutely respond to unilateral bullying practices."
"If the US is bent on suppressing China, then we have no choice but to play along in the end," Wang said.
Mass migration is Europe's 'most urgent' challenge, says Vance
US Vice President JD Vance has called on Europe to do more to curb illegal migration, calling it the continent's "most urgent" challenge.
Vance was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, a day after an Afghan man was arrested in the southern German city over a car-ramming attack that injured 36 people.
"How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction?" Vance said, adding that the European electorate did not vote to open the "floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants."
He also urged countries in Europe to take responsibility for their own defense so that Washington could focus on threats elsewhere.
"We think it's an important part of being in a shared alliance together that the Europeans step up while America focuses on areas of the world that are in great danger," Vance said.
China's Wang Yi urges respect for rule of law, avoiding 'double standards'
China's top diplomat Wang Yi stressed in his Munich Security Conference address the need to respect and uphold international rule of law and avoid "double standards."
"Major countries must take the lead in honoring their words and upholding the rule of law," Wang said, in what was seen as an indirect reference to the US and Europe.
He stressed that all countries' "sovereignty and territorial integrity" should be supported, which he said also means support for "China's complete reunification," in a roundabout reference to Taiwan.
Beijing sees the self-ruled island as part of its own territory. In recent years, China has intensified efforts to diplomatically isolate Taipei by poaching its allies. It has also ramped up military pressure by conducting large-scale military exercises around the island.
The Chinese top diplomat on Friday also defended Beijing's relationship with Moscow, which the West has criticized since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Wang argued that exchanges between the two countries are "normal."
He also indirectly criticized tariffs imposed on China by both the US and the European Union, stressing that "protectionism offers no way out" and that "arbitrary tariffs produce no winners."