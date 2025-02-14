MSC 2025: Vance speech aggravates Europeans

02/15/2025 February 15, 2025 US 'interference' in election 'disturbs' chancellor candidate Merz

Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

After a provocative speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz aired his concerns about the direction of US foreign policy and said Washington is "openly interfering in an election" as the Germans prepare to go to the polls in less than 10 days.

In an interview with DW correspondent Michaela Kuefner, Merz said: "The American security guarantees are being called into question, the Americans are questioning democratic institutions, and they are interfering quite openly in an election, including in relation to democratic parties and their majorities."

In his speech, Vance said European governments were stamping down free speech, ignoring voters' concerns and were at risk of destroying democracy. That, Merz said, was disturbing.

"I have to say, it disturbs me," he continued. "It doesn't surprise me because they have talked about this before, but I firmly reject it. It is not the job of the American government to explain to us here in Germany how we should protect democratic institutions. And we will continue on our course."

During a private meeting in Munich, Merz said he and Vance discussed US tariffs, European defense capabilities and Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I made a suggestion to Vice President Vance that if the American government were to talk to the Russian government, the Europeans should be involved together with Ukraine," he said. "It would be expected that the Russian side would pledge to implement a ceasefire before negotiations. That would be a positive indication from the Russian side that they are seriously interested in peace in Ukraine."