MSC 2025: US, Europe divided on how to deal with Russia

02/16/2025 February 16, 2025 Ukraine rejects US deal on rare earths

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told his ministers not to sign a proposed agreement that would have enabled the US to access rare earth minerals from Ukraine that are used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries.

"I didn't let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest," Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday in Munich.

The proposal was one focus of Zelenskyy's talks with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the conference on Friday.

Ukrainian sources said the proposed deal envisioned the US accessing Ukraine's rare earth minerals to compensate Washington for previous, current and future aid to Kyiv.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement that "President

Zelenskyy is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump Administration has presented to Ukraine."

The statement added that Washington believes that "binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace."