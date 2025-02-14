MSC 2025: US, Europe divided on how to deal with Russia

MSC 2025: US, Europe divided on how to deal with RussiaPublished February 14, 2025last updated February 16, 2025
- The MSC is entering its final day as rifts emerge between Europe and the US over how to deal with security concerns
Ukraine rejects US deal on rare earths
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told his ministers not to sign a proposed agreement that would have enabled the US to access rare earth minerals from Ukraine that are used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries.
"I didn't let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest," Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday in Munich.
The proposal was one focus of Zelenskyy's talks with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the conference on Friday.
Ukrainian sources said the proposed deal envisioned the US accessing Ukraine's rare earth minerals to compensate Washington for previous, current and future aid to Kyiv.
White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement that "President
Zelenskyy is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump Administration has presented to Ukraine."
The statement added that Washington believes that "binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace."
Saturday, the second day of the conference, was marked by reactions to the divisive speech given by US Vice President JD Vance and attempts to show European unity in backing Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Vance's calls to work with the far right and stressed the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any peace deal after Trump's bilateral call with Putin
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed Europe's role in defending itself against Russia and called for the establishment of a European army
- European top diplomats and US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg took part in a DW-run townhall on 'A plan for Ukraine'
- Kellog said it was important to talk to Putin to end the war, but said it was too early to say when Trump's 'peace plan' would be ready
This year's Munich Security Conference (MSC) has already seen two eventful days, with clear rifts appearing between the US and its European partners, especially over the question of how to end the war in Ukraine.
Sunday is the last day of the conference, with several events running until the early afternoon. We will keep you up-to-date with the major headlines and reactions.
Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss peace plan
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed a potential peace plan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Andrii Yermak was also present at the meeting.
"We met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi together with Andriy Yermak to reaffirm mutual respect for territorial integrity," Sybiha said on social media.
"We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade. We also shared Ukraine's vision of the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace."
Earlier, on Friday, Wang told the Munich Security Conference that China believes all stakeholders in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should participate in the peace talks.
Fundamental rift between US and EU opens up in Munich
At the Munich Security Conference, the "shared values" so frequently invoked by Europeans were called into question by US Vice President JD Vance. So do the US and Europe still speak the same language?
MSC: Can China replace US as world leader?
As Donald Trump is taking the US out of international forums, China is expected to move into the gap. But is Beijing capable of replacing the US? And does it even want to?
Rubio stresses US commitment to end Ukraine war in Lavrov call
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Washington's commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, the US State Department said.
The two top diplomats spoke on the phone, while European leaders and top diplomats discussed the future of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, which Rubio also attended.
"The secretary reaffirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine," US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. "In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues."
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the pair expressed a "mutual willingness for cooperation on topical international issues, including the settlement around Ukraine, the situation around Palestine and the whole of the Middle East, as well as other regional areas."
"They agreed on regular contacts, including for the preparation of a Russian-American summit meeting on a high level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Trump said he will meet Putin in Saudi Arabia, after the two leaders spoke on the phone earlier this week.
Kellogg says US can win concessions from Putin, in DW panel
Speaking at a Munich Security Conference panel, run by DW's Conflict Zone and dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the United States special envoy, emphasized the US's determination to end the war in Ukraine.
He said that talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine could focus on targeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oil revenues.
"Russia is really a petrostate," Kellogg said, adding that Western powers need to do more to effectively enforce sanctions against Russia. He stressed that Putin could have to make territorial concessions.
However, it is too early to say when US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine will be ready, as the Trump administration has only been in power for 25 days, Kellogg said.
Still, it is important to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, he added. "Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to adversaries," said Kellogg.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said there was a "very simple recipe for how to end the war — leadership of the United States".
He also added that his country was ready to discuss "deeply" with the United States how to proceed in ending the war with Russia, and that transatlantic and Ukrainian security were indivisible.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that the EU must provide money for common defense, adding that it would not be fair if border countries had to pay more.
And Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said the EU could do more to support Ukraine. “If we are prepared for an imperialist war, this is our only chance to avoid it,” she said.
Zelenskyy says agreed with Scholz to continue 'cooperation on strengthening Europe'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on continuing "cooperation in strengthening Europe."
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We had a substantive discussion on joint steps toward achieving a lasting peace, security guarantees, and Europe’s role in a potential peace process. Any agreements must not disregard European interests," Zelenskyy said on X.
He added that he thanked the German chancellor for "Germany's support for Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, especially its leadership in strengthening our air defense."
"I also thanked him for opening a Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin in the near future," Zelenskyy said.
US and European officials discuss 'Plan for Ukraine'
At the Munich Security Conference, US and European politicians take part in a town hall discussion entitled "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine," moderated by DW's Sarah Kelly.
The panelists include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Lithuanian Minister of Defense Dovile Sakaliene.
Swedish defense minister wants Ukraine to be an ally in EU and NATO
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson called for Ukraine to become an ally within Europe, with the perspective that Ukraine could join both NATO and the European Union.
"I think that's very important to have that NATO continues this open door policy," he told DW on Saturday.
Jonson also said that in talks about a possible peace deal for Ukraine, the country should be helped to negotiate from a position of strength.
"What we do know is the more we align the European position and the American position, the stronger the Ukrainians will be and the more pressure there will be on the Russians," he said.
The Swedish minister said his country would continue to support Ukraine and praised the speed and innovation of Ukrainian defense production, in which Sweden also invests.
"They have about 800 plants now who are producing defense equipment. They have tenfold increase too. By investing into that model, you can ensure that you quickly can get military output," Jonson said.
Europe had to quickly increase its own military production and capabilities, he added.
JD Vance's speech 'real bombshell': DW's chief international editor's take
JD Vance’s speech was a real bombshell at the Munich Security Conference. Europeans were ready for tough talk on how they have to get serious about defense (something most admit he’s right about).
But they were not ready for what Vance delivered: a condemnation of what he portrayed as European violations of shared values of free speech and democracy. His implicit backing of the rightwing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was seen by many as an unprecedented intervention in the domestic politics of an allied country, just over a week ahead of German elections.
Many spoke of this as a kind of cultural and political turning point in the transatlantic relationship. An unintended consequence could be that Vance’s speech creates an opening for China to improve relations with Europe, which had been seriously damaged by Beijing’s implicit support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. Chinese delegates in Munich certainly see the opportunity. Something to watch out for in the unpredictable months to come.
Second day of MSC sees peaceful protests in Munich
Hundreds of demonstrators protested on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in the Bavarian capital.
City authorities set up a security zone around the Bayerischer Hof hotel, where the conference is being held, and a flight ban was imposed over the city, including on drones.
Demonstrators highlighted a range of issues, including greater democracy, diversity and disarmament, with many calling for human rights to be respected and for hatred and war to be opposed.
Police estimated that around 1,200 people had gathered at Karlsplatz (Stachus) Square, about 500 meters from the Bayerischer Hof. The demonstrators were to march through the city center to Marienplatz Square.
Another march was to start from Königsplatz to the north, where police said up to 600 people had gathered by mid-afternoon.
There was another protest at Odeonsplatz, where the various protests formed a human chain.
Some 5,000 police were reportedly deployed to provide security for the conference, which began Friday and ends Sunday.
French top diplomat: Europe must make sacrifices
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to reporters at the Munich Security Conference about what's at stake for Europe in terms of security.
"We need to prepare. We will have to face difficult days, make complicated decisions and even sacrifices which we weren't expecting until now to ensure this security," Barrot said.
The French foreign minister said he had held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Barrot said that in his view, the Trump administration was still forming its opinion over how the US should handle the Ukraine crisis.
Previously, Barrot had defended European policies in response to Vice President JD Vance's speech.
"Freedom of expression is guaranteed in Europe," Barrot said on X.
"Nobody is obliged to adopt our model, but nobody can impose theirs on us," the French minister added.