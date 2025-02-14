MSC 2025: Ukraine denies Trump's 3-way talks with Russia

MSC 2025: Ukraine denies Trump's 3-way talks with RussiaPublished February 14, 2025last updated February 14, 2025
What you need to know
The annual Munich Security Conference gathers military leaders and the defense industry to discuss global security.
With Donald Trump's return to the White House and the German election looming, this year's conference, focuses on global governance, trans-Atlantic ties and Europe's place in the world.
The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine is also high on the agenda, with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.
This is a summary of the news from the Munich Security Conference held from February 14 to 16:
US VP Vance threatens military action if Russia doesn't accept peace deal
US Vice President JD Vance said Washington could hit Russiawith sanctions and potential military action if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv's long-term independence.
"There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage" the US could use against Putin, Vance said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
"There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukrainehaving sovereign independence."
Vance is set to meet Ukrainian PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday, in a meeting that many hope would shed some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated end to the war with Russia.
Ukraine says no plans for a 3-way meeting with US, Russian representatives
Ukrainedenied claims made by US President Donald Trump that a three-way meeting would take place between "high-level people" involving the two countries and Russiaat the Munich Security Council.
Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told reporters that for such a meeting to happen, "a common position" between the country's allies must be presented.
"For the moment there is nothing on the table," he said, adding that discussions with Russia are "not envisaged."
Russia is not officially part of the forum.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Germany as concerns mount in Kyiv and among its European allies that the war will be settled over Ukraine's heads.
