MSC 2025: Ukraine denies Trump's 3-way talks with Russia

The annual Munich Security Conference gathers military leaders and the defense industry to discuss global security.

With Donald Trump's return to the White House and the German election looming, this year's conference, focuses on global governance, trans-Atlantic ties and Europe's place in the world.

The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine is also high on the agenda, with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.

This is a summary of the news from the Munich Security Conference held from February 14 to 16: