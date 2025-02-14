MSC 2025: Townhall discusses 'a plan for Ukraine'

Skip next section Swedish defense minister wants Ukraine to be an ally in EU and NATO

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson called for Ukraine to become an ally within Europe, with the perspective that Ukraine could join both NATO and the European Union.

"I think that's very important to have that NATO continues this open door policy," he told DW on Saturday.

Jonson also said that in talks about a possible peace deal for Ukraine, the country should be helped to negotiate from a position of strength.

"What we do know is the more we align the European position and the American position, the stronger the Ukrainians will be and the more pressure there will be on the Russians," he said.

The Swedish minister said his country would continue to support Ukraine and praised the speed and innovation of Ukrainian defense production, in which Sweden also invests.

"They have about 800 plants now who are producing defense equipment. They have tenfold increase too. By investing into that model, you can ensure that you quickly can get military output," Jonson said.

Europe had to quickly increase its own military production and capabilities, he added.