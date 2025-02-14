MSC 2025: Townhall discusses 'a plan for Ukraine'

Skip next section Kellogg says US can win concessions from Putin

Speaking at a Munich Security Conference panel dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the United States special envoy, emphasized the US's determination to end the war in Ukraine.

He said that talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine could focus on targeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oil revenues.

"Russia is really a petrostate," Kellogg said, adding that Western powers need to do more to effectively enforce sanctions against Russia. He stressed that Putin could have to make territorial concessions.

However, it is too early to say when US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine will be ready, as the Trump administration has only been in power for 25 days, Kellogg said.

Still, it is important to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, he added. "Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to adversaries," said Kellogg.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said there was a "very simple recipe for how to end the war — leadership of the United States".

He also added that his country was ready to discuss "deeply" with the United States how to proceed in ending the war with Russia, and that transatlantic and Ukrainian security were indivisible.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that the EU must provide money for common defense, adding that it would not be fair if border countries had to pay more.

And Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said the EU could do more to support Ukraine. “If we are prepared for an imperialist war, this is our only chance to avoid it,” she said.