MSC 2025: Scholz rejects far right, upholds Ukraine support

MSC 2025: Scholz rejects far right, upholds Ukraine supportPublished February 14, 2025last updated February 15, 2025
What you need to know
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was critical of the US in his opening speech
- Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the role of Europe in his speech at the MSC
- US Vice President JD Vance sparked outrage among European partners with his comments on Friday
Follow below for the latest developments and DW coverage of the news from the Munich Security Conference being held from February 14 to 16:
DW's chief political correspondent weighs in on this year's MSC
The organizers of this year's Munich Security Conference (MSC) had hoped that they could also put a spotlight on other crises around the world, and on the collaboration between the Western alliance and the global South, as they call it.
But again, I have to say the Munich Security Conference this year takes time at the very exact weekend that the African Union, for example, is holding their big summit in Addis Ababa. So the global South is not present here, and the focus is very much on the question: "Have the Europeans understood the message?"
They are at a crossroads. The US has spoken very, very clearly here and now. It is up to the Europeans to find a way of getting together and getting more organized. Putting national vanity aside, they still haven't agreed on who is going to talk to the Americans, for example.
They make it very clear that Europe does want to sit at that negotiating table when it comes to the US announcements to try and end the war in Ukraine, and that they don't want to be bypassed, but they would have to find somebody who can represent them, because Donald Trump is not going to be prepared to talk to 27 nations.
Merz rebukes US, backs Germany's 'democratic rules'
Germany's conservative CDU leader and candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz, joined his political rivals in condemning US Vice President JD Vance's speech in Munich.
The conservative leader's comments echoed Scholz's defense of German laws against hate speech and his rejection of any foreign intervention in Germany's election.
Merz opened up his participation in the panel saying there was "an elephant in the room," referring to the transatlantic relationship between Germany and the US.
He said Germany respected the results of the 2024 presidential and congressional election, adding that "we expect the US to do the same here."
"We stick to the rules imposed by our democratic institutions, this includes our own legal approach to deal with for example, published information and opinions," Merz said.
Merz said that Germany is a staunch defender of freedom of speech "but fake news, and hate speech, and offenses remain subject to legal restraints and control by independent courts."
"We would never kick out a news agency out of the press room of our chancery," Merz said, in allusion to the Trump administration's decision to not allow journalists from the Associated Press to attend briefings in the Oval Office or on Air Force One after they refused to accept "Gulf of America" in their stylebook.
The conservative leader said his country was open to business and trade, in a clear rebuke of Trump's macroeconomic policy. "We don't believe in trade conflicts or even trade wars," Merz added.
Scholz supports exception in debt brake for defense spending
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during an interview after his speech at the Munich Security Conference that a future government should create an exemption for spending on defense and security when dealing with the nation's constitutional limit on federal public debt.
Germany's debt brake rule is written in the constitution and it forces Germany to make ends meet with the money it takes in. Only in exceptional circumstances can the debt brake be lifted, and the government may take on new debt. Recently, Olaf Scholz has called for the debt brake to be lifted.
As the country faces new elections on February 23, Scholz said he was sure that the country's future leadership would have to put defense exemptions into place to loosen debt brake.
"It will be absolutely impossible to finance 2% and even more without changing the debt regulation we have in Germany. It is impossible," Scholz warned, adding that the current government has the money now with an extra fund, but this fund expires in 2027.
He said that cutting domestic investment and raising taxes in order to pay for defense was not the right path. Scholz noted that many European countries are also dealing with this same question.
When asked if a defense spending exemption should be applied temporarily or permanently, Scholz said that it could be "for a long time or possibly permanently."
"Everyone in the G7 has a debt to GDP ratio of over 100% [except for] Germany," Scholz said, noting that the US, Italy and Japan all fell into this category.
"So that's the reality we are facing. We have the strength, we have the power, and we have the economic capabilities to do what is necessary."
When asked if the German public is ready for the scale of increased defense spending that he proposes, Scholz said yes.
"There is a broad support for all those saying we should do more," he said.
But Scholz added that if Germans are told that increased spending means the drastic cutting of investments domestically, they would not support it. The German chancellor said this is why the debt brake must be loosened, as it presents the only solution to the problem.
'We need urgent, very concrete steps,' says Zelenskyy
In an interview following his speech, Zelenskyy was asked whether he had received details on Washington's plans for peace in Ukraine from US President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance in recent talks.
Zelenskyy said that although the atmosphere was good in his recent talk with Trump, a telephone call was not adequate to discuss all the necessary details.
"We need urgent, very concrete steps," he said. "We have to start immediately to do more deeper decisions."
When asked whether he thought the US grasped how grave the situation in Ukraine was, he said: "The war is in Europe, and America is far from this invasion and I think we need to share more details."
His remarks come as fears grow that Washington may withdraw support for Kyiv, with Vance, for one, long making it clear that he feels it is not in the US' interest to help Ukraine fight off the invasion by Moscow's troops.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges creation of European armed forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased European unity in the face of the threat posed by Russian aggression and the possibility that the US under Donald Trump could withdraw its support for Kyiv.
Zelenskyy pointed to intelligence suggesting that Russia was sending troops to Belarus as opening up the possibility of an attack on other European countries besides his own.
"The time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created," he said.
Zelenskyy also spoke about fears that the US might be planning to cut a bilateral deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, no decisions about Europe without Europe," he said.
"America needs to see where Europe is heading," Zelenskiy said, "and this direction of European policy shouldn’t just be promising, it should make America want to stand with a strong Europe," the Ukrainian president added.
He said security guarantees for Ukraine should include either NATO membership for Ukraine or "conditions that allow us to build another NATO here in Ukraine."
He concluded his speech with a call for world peace and "peace for all your families."
Scholz reaffirms support for Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for negotiations with Russia to respect the "sovereign independence" of Ukraine. He added that in the future, Ukraine must be enabled to defend itself effectively with extensive military aid.
"At the end of any negotiated settlement, Ukraine must have armed forces forces with which it can fend off any renewed Russian attack. Financially, materially and logistically, this will be an enormous challenge," Scholz said, noting that Europe and the US will still need to help Ukraine reach this goal.
Scholz said a Russian victory or a collapse of Ukraine would not bring peace. He reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine saying that Berlin would not support a "dictated peace."
This came after US President Donald Trump said he had come up with a "peace plan" after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The German chancellor also accused Russia of trying to escalate tensions with other countries in the transatlantic alliance, citing the sabotage of undersea cables and other infrastructure, arson attacks, disinformation and attempts to manipulate democratic elections.
Chancellor Scholz takes aim at far-right in speech
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opened his speech at the conference with a sharp rebuke of far-right and anti-democratic forces, sending a strong message of opposition to Germany's AfD party and anyone from abroad who supports it.
It was a clear message directed at the US and Donald Trump's administration, whose main advisor, billionaire donor Elon Musk, has openly declared support for AfD.
Scholz said in Munich that Germany would not accept outside intervention in its elections. "That is not appropriate — especially not among friends and allies," he added.
The German Chancellor said that the defense of democracy against fascism and authoritarianism has been the foundation of the transatlantic relationship and called for maintaining this principle.
ICYMI: The main headlines from Friday
The Munich Security Conference kicked off on Friday in the German city, with further events planned through Saturday and Sunday. Here are the main takeaways from Friday:
- German defense minister criticizes JD Vance's 'not acceptable' remarks on European democracy
- US Vice President JD Vance says free speech is 'in retreat' in Europe, mass migration most urgent challenge for continent
- German President Steinmeier criticizes the Trump administration for ignoring 'established rules'
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warns that a failed Ukraine would 'weaken the United States'
- Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi says Beijing was prepared to fight back against US 'bullying'
Welcome back to DW's coverage of events at the MSC
The Munich Security Conference enters its second day on Saturday following an eventful opener that saw US Vice President JD Vance anger European leaders with accusations that they are undermining democracy on the continent. At the same time, he called for more openness to right-wing populists.
Saturday is set to kick off with a speech by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Germany's role in the world, followed by an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on what he sees as the future for Ukraine.
There will also be townhalls and panel discussions on topics including climate-induced migration, Europe's geopolitical role, food security and coping with rising economic protectionism across the world.
Continue to follow our blog as we keep you up-to-date with the latest from the conference.
Munich Security Conference to continue Saturday
While closed-door meetings typically happen throughout the night at the Munich Security Conference, we're pausing our live coverage; thanks for following along.
We will have further reporting and analysis from the conference on Saturday.
US 'interference' in election 'disturbs' chancellor candidate Merz
After a provocative speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz aired his concerns about the direction of US foreign policy and said Washington is "openly interfering in an election" as the Germans prepare to go to the polls in less than 10 days.
In an interview with DW correspondent Michaela Kuefner, Merz said: "The American security guarantees are being called into question, the Americans are questioning democratic institutions, and they are interfering quite openly in an election, including in relation to democratic parties and their majorities."
In his speech, Vance said European governments were stamping down free speech, ignoring voters' concerns and were at risk of destroying democracy. That, Merz said, was disturbing.
"I have to say, it disturbs me," he continued. "It doesn't surprise me because they have talked about this before, but I firmly reject it. It is not the job of the American government to explain to us here in Germany how we should protect democratic institutions. And we will continue on our course."
During a private meeting in Munich, Merz said he and Vance discussed US tariffs, European defense capabilities and Russia's war in Ukraine.
"I made a suggestion to Vice President Vance that if the American government were to talk to the Russian government, the Europeans should be involved together with Ukraine," he said. "It would be expected that the Russian side would pledge to implement a ceasefire before negotiations. That would be a positive indication from the Russian side that they are seriously interested in peace in Ukraine."
Scholz airs frustration at Vance speech, defends Germany's AfD 'firewall'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his frustration after US Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments at the Munich Security Conference.
"What was said is irritating and cannot simply be dismissed and played down," Scholz told German public radio station Deutschlandfunk.
Earlier on Friday, Vance warned the European establishment against ignoring the will of voters, calling for an end to political "firewalls."
Germany is holding federal elections on February 23, and Scholz is lagging in the polls, but the German chancellor is a strong advocate of the "firewall" agreed by parties not to cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
"We need a firewall," affirmed Scholz. Germany is a democracy that was created out of opposition to the Nazis and fascism, Scholz added.
Scholz also said he is concerned about the future of the NATO military alliance. He said European countries would have to do more for their own defense as NATO-critic Donald Trump begins his second term as US president. There were, however, still signs that cooperation with the United States would remain possible, Scholz said.
Pistorius: Everybody in Germany and Europe can say whatever they want
In an interview with DW at the Munich Security Conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius doubled down on his criticism of US Vice President JD Vance's speech (see earlier entry below).
Vance said free speech was "in retreat" in Europe and Pistorius hit back, replying: ''It's about his opinion about democracies. And I said, 'No, this is not acceptable to accuse us [of] not being real democrats.' And I had to make that clear as a representative of a German government here in Munich.''
"Vice President Vance emphasized the relevance of democracy and freedom of opinion, and I reacted to his opinion with my opinion, especially because I'm convinced, deeply convinced, as a democrat in Germany and Europe, that our democracies are even more stable and as good as ever before," Pistorius said.
Regarding the specifics of Vance's accusation that free speech was being suppressed in Europe, Pistorius said: "Everybody in Germany and in Europe is able and is allowed to say his opinion wherever and whenever he wants."
Pistorius also refuted suggestions he was endangering US-European relations with his comments.
"I'm not afraid that the relationship between the US and Europe and Germany will take any damage from that because it is too strong for that."
Scholz joins chorus of disapproval regarding JD Vance's comments
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected US Vice President JD Vance's comments regarding the lack of democracy and free speech within Europe.
"I expressly reject what US Vice President Vance said at the Munich Security Conference," Scholz posted on X. "From the experience of National Socialism, the democratic parties in Germany have a common consensus: This is the firewall against extreme right-wing parties."
JD Vance meets AfD's Weidel
US Vice President JD Vance, who is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference and has not met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, held talks with the leader of the far-right AfD party near the security conference, according to German public broadcaster ZDF.
The talks with Alice Weidel, the AfD's top candidate in Germany's February 23 elections, were held outside the venue because the far-right party was not invited to the gathering, ZDF reported.
The AfD is under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence service on suspicion of being a right-wing extremist organization. Three of the party's state associations have been designated as proven as right-wing extremist.
Vance's office also confirmed the meeting between the vice president and Weidel.